Trump Spread False Information About Brown Shooting. That’s a Problem
After a deadly attack at Brown University on Saturday, the president posted unconfirmed information that he later retracted. The damage had been done.
President Donald Trump spread unconfirmed information about an active shooter at Brown University, potentially putting students’ lives in danger as they sheltered in place during the event.
On Saturday evening at around 4 p.m., a man entered a classroom with about 60 students and started shooting. The students were in a final exam review session for their Economics class. Two people were killed in the attack, and nine were injured.
On Saturday night, as students barricaded themselves inside dorms and libraries, Trump posted on Truth Social that “the suspect is in custody.”
But this was not confirmed.
At 5:53 p.m., according to the Brown Daily Herald, Brown’s student newspaper, the department of public safety sent out an alert saying that the “situation remains ongoing.”
Trump posted at 5:44 p.m., writing that he had been “briefed” on the shooting and that a suspect was in custody.
Then, at 6:03 p.m., he retracted his statement, posting again on Truth Social that the police had reversed their previous statement.
Social media users and students pushed back on Trump’s characterization. One student posted, “I am at brown university they have not confirmed a shooter in custody please do not believe trump and stay inside.”
In a press conference later that night, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley also urged caution: “There is a lot of misinformation that can spread.… If it did not come from an official channel, it is not official.”
As of Sunday morning, the Providence police have a suspect in custody, multiple outlets report.