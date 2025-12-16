You Won’t Believe Who Lindsey Graham Blames for Bondi Beach Shooting

“I blame the terrorist, but Obama allowed ISIS to come about when he withdrew from Iraq,” Graham continued. “Donald Trump destroyed the caliphate, killed [Iranian military officer Qasem] Soleimani, and got out of the Iran nuclear deal, and the dumbass Biden—the biggest dumbass on the planet—withdrew from Afghanistan, obliterated our borders, and rejoined the Iran nuclear agreement, making the Ayatollah flush with cash.”

At least 15 people were killed Sunday in a horrific attack at Bondi Beach, one of Sydney’s most popular locations. Two men—a father-son duo—allegedly opened fire on a crowd of Jewish Australians on the first night of Chanukah. The country’s leadership has declared the incident a terrorist attack.

The suspects have been identified by authorities as 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his son, 24-year-old Naveed Akram. Indian police reported that the elder Akram was originally from the southern Indian city of Hyderabad. He moved to Australia in 1998, while his son was born in the country. Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett said that the attack was “inspired by Islamic State.”