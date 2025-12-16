You Won’t Believe Who Lindsey Graham Blames for Bondi Beach Shooting
The Republican senator has a bonkers new scapegoat.
Somehow, Joe Biden is responsible for one of the most horrific shootings in Australian history.
At least, that’s the narrative that Senator Lindsey Graham is pushing. In an interview with Fox News Monday night, the South Carolina lawmaker claimed that former Presidents Barack “Obama and Biden have a lot to do with this.”
“I blame the terrorist, but Obama allowed ISIS to come about when he withdrew from Iraq,” Graham continued. “Donald Trump destroyed the caliphate, killed [Iranian military officer Qasem] Soleimani, and got out of the Iran nuclear deal, and the dumbass Biden—the biggest dumbass on the planet—withdrew from Afghanistan, obliterated our borders, and rejoined the Iran nuclear agreement, making the Ayatollah flush with cash.”
At least 15 people were killed Sunday in a horrific attack at Bondi Beach, one of Sydney’s most popular locations. Two men—a father-son duo—allegedly opened fire on a crowd of Jewish Australians on the first night of Chanukah. The country’s leadership has declared the incident a terrorist attack.
The suspects have been identified by authorities as 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his son, 24-year-old Naveed Akram. Indian police reported that the elder Akram was originally from the southern Indian city of Hyderabad. He moved to Australia in 1998, while his son was born in the country. Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett said that the attack was “inspired by Islamic State.”
“You’re wondering what we’re dealing with. Trump had them in a box,” Graham barked. “And dumbass Biden comes along and tears it all up. And now we’re fighting these bastards again.”
Mere hours after the attack, the American right gripped the incident to advocate for the mass deportation of Muslims, even as Australian leadership insisted that Islamophobia and hatred were not appropriate reactions—underscoring that it was a member of the local Muslim community who intervened and stopped the violence.