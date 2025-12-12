Marjorie Taylor Greene Plots One Last Surprise for Mike Johnson

In order to remove Johnson, Greene would need the support of eight other Republicans. “Marjorie is approaching members to get to nine who will oust the speaker,” one of the sources told MS NOW. “And if we don’t get to work on codifying Trump’s agenda, anything can happen.”

But Greene, who has spent the last few weeks publicly criticizing Johnson, denied the reporting. The Georgia Republican told MS Now that it was “not true,” and that she was “not interested in participating in” their story.

While a bid to unseat Johnson would likely fail, these reports come amid mounting complaints about his leadership.