Hafiz Rashid/
/

Pentagon Admits It Has No Idea Who’s on “Drug Boats” Being Bombed

A Democratic lawmaker revealed the shocking detail after a Pentagon briefing for members of Congress.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth points while standing onstage in front of troops on the USS George Washington
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

The Trump administration has admitted that they are not trying to identify anyone aboard boats they accuse of sending drugs to the U.S. before bombing the vessels. 

Speaking to CNN Thursday, Democratic Representative Sara Jacobs said she was told in a Pentagon briefing “that they do not need to positively identify individuals on the vessel to do the strikes” and that was part of the reason why the administration has not sought to detain or prosecute the survivors of the strikes, “because they could not satisfy the evidentiary burden.”

As far as the legal justification the White House is using to blow up boats in the waters surrounding Latin America, that information has only been available to select Republicans.

“There’s nothing that we heard in there that changes my assessment that this is completely illegal, that it is unlawful and even if Congress authorized it, it would still be illegal because there are extrajudicial killings where we have no evidence,” Jacobs said, adding that she was told that the only drug targeted in the strikes so far was cocaine, which Pentagon officials called “a facilitating drug of fentanyl.” 

The U.S. has killed at least 61 people in more than a dozen airstrikes on boats in the western hemisphere that it claims are smuggling drugs and are part of “designated terrorist organizations.” The attacks have prompted criticism from countries in the region, including Colombia, Venezuela, and Mexico, and several of the people killed in the strikes have been identified as fishermen.  

Even some Republicans in Congress, such as Representative Mike Turner and Senator Rand Paul, have expressed misgivings about the strikes, with Paul calling them “extrajudicial killings.” Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth seem to be planning to go even further, with the president bragging that he wants to begin strikes on land and Hegseth moving 14 percent of the U.S. Navy fleet to the Caribbean Sea. It seems that a war has been declared in all but name. 

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Vance Seems to Think His Wife Will Go to Hell as She’s Not Christian

At a Turning Point USA event, JD Vance was questioned about his brown, Hindu wife. His answer was disgusting.

JD Vance and Usha Vance smile while seated in church. Vance's eyes are closed.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance appears to think that his wife is going to hell.

At a Turning Point USA town hall Wednesday at the University of Mississippi, in honor of the late right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk, Vance was questioned about the contradictions between his public statements on race, immigration, and religion, and his personal relationship with his Hindu, Indian American wife, Usha Vance. “You are married to a woman who is not Christian.… She still calls herself Hindu. You are raising three kids in interracial, cultural, racial religious household. How are you maintaining, how are you teaching your kids not to keep your religion ahead of their mother’s religion?” a young South Asian woman asked Vance.

“Yes, my wife did not grow up Christian, I think it’s fair to say that she grew up in a Hindu family, but not a particularly religious family in either direction,” Vance replied, before stating that the two were both “agnostic or an atheist” when they met. “Everybody has to come to their own arrangement here. The way that we’ve come to our arrangement is she’s my best friend and we talk to each other about this stuff. So we decided to raise our kids Christian.… That’s the way that we have come to our arrangement.”

The crowd erupted with applause.

“You just gotta talk to the person that God has put you with,” Vance continued, as his answer became more strange. “Most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church. As I’ve told her, and I’ve said publicly, and I’ll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I do wish that. Because I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.”

Many rightfully saw this as Vance rejecting his wife’s own religion and culture.

“Watch as Vance denies his wife’s religious identity as Hindu. Instead, he labels her as currently without a religion and a future Christian,” South Asian history professor Dr. Audrey Trushcke wrote on X. “Folks, believe the far-right when they say Christian is the only legitimate religious identity. They mean it.”

“When JD Vance had hit his lowest, it was his ‘Hindu’ wife and her Hindu upbringing that had helped him navigate through the tough times,” Indian author Monica Verma wrote. “Today in a position of power, her religion has become a liability. What a fall. What an epic fall for the man.”

For the record, Usha Vance has described her Hindu upbringing as something that helped make her parents “good people.”

“I did grow up in a religious household, my parents are Hindu, and I think that was one of the things that made them such good parents, that make them really very good people,” she said in an interview with Fox News last year.

“When you convert to Catholicism it comes with several important obligations, like to raise your child in the faith and all that,” she said in a more recent interview with Meghan McCain. “We had to have a lot of real conversations about how do you do that, when I’m not Catholic, and I’m not intending to convert or anything like that.… The kids know that I’m not Catholic, and they have plenty of access to the Hindu tradition from books that we give them, to things that we show them, to the recent trip to India, and some of the religious elements of that visit.”

This “arrangement” does not sound like a compromise, especially when Usha’s husband is proudly proclaiming that he hopes she’ll abandon the religion she grew up with.

Vance also faced questions by the same woman about his vehemently anti-immigrant policies and rhetoric.

“You sold us a dream. You don’t owe us anything, we have worked hard for it. Then how can you as a vice president stand there and say that we have too many [immigrants] now, and we are going to take them out?”

“I’m talking about people who came in in violation of the laws of the United States of America, and I’m talking about, in the future, reducing the number [of immigrants].”

“You just said you are not stopping with the people who came here legally, right?” the woman replied. “But you are pushing out policies that hurt us. And these policies are not even solving the problems. These problems are just creating chaos.”

“I can believe that the United States should lower its levels of immigration in the future, while also respecting that there are people who have come here through lawful immigration patterns that have contributed to the country,” Vance said. “Just because one person or 10 people or 100 people came in legally and contributed to the United States of America, does that mean we are thereby committed to let in a million, or 10 million, or 100 million? … My job is not to look out for the interests of the whole world. It’s to look out for the people of the United States.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Mike Johnson Accidentally Lets Slip Why He Won’t Fund Food Stamps

Mike Johnson accidentally gave away his whole game.

House Speaker Mike Johnson holds his hand horizontally above his head while speaking during a press conference
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson admitted Thursday that feeding the hungry would mess up his political game.

CNN host Dana Bash asked Johnson why he wouldn’t consider moving money around to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which will stop receiving federal funds at the start of November. The House speaker accidentally revealed Republicans are using the program as leverage to end the government shutdown.

“Because if you deviate from the goal of reopening the entire government, Chuck Schumer and the radicals over there will continue to play games with people’s paychecks, their livelihoods,” Johnson said. “And if you do just part of this, it will reduce pressure for them to do all of it, to do their basic job, and that is reopen the government.”

It seems clear that Democrats aren’t the ones playing games with people’s livelihoods, but instead it is Republicans who are holding SNAP benefits hostage from 42 million Americans in order to make the opposition bend. And SNAP is a hostage Republicans are more than willing to kill—they’ve already voted to gut nearly $300 billion from the program through 2034.

Earlier Thursday, Johnson claimed that President Donald Trump had already done everything he could to mitigate the harm. But in fact, the Trump administration turned back on its own policy by claiming without precedent that it cannot legally use SNAP contingency funds to keep the essential program afloat during a government shutdown.

Instead, the Trump administration has set up a false dilemma, asserting that the government can’t continue to fund SNAP benefits without draining funds from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, which is currently being paid for by tariff money. Meanwhile, Trump had no problem moving funds to pay for military service members’ paychecks.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Sets Lowest Refugee Cap in History—With Priority to White People

The Trump administration has set an abysmally low limit on refugees entering the country. And those who do will almost certainly be white.

A group of white people, including children, stand waving U.S. flags as Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau greets them.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Newly arrived white South Africans are welcomed by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau at Washington Dulles International Airport on May 12.

The United States, once a haven for people from all over the world seeking a better life, will only admit 7,500 refugees next year, and most of them will be white South Africans.

The Trump administration’s new limit, published in the Federal Registry Thursday, is much lower than the 125,000-person ceiling set by the Biden administration last year. White House officials have not commented on why the number is so low, but the registry notice states the figure is “justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest.”

The notice also refers to “victims of unjust or illegal discrimination in their respective homelands.” The only specific ethnic group mentioned in the memo is “Afrikaners from South Africa,” and President Trump has used the term “unjust racial discrimination” to criticize South Africa’s current government. (Actual Afrikaners dispute Trump’s characterization).

Refugee organizations have condemned the move. Global Refuge’s CEO Krish O’Mara Vignarajah said in a statement that the move “doesn’t just lower the refugee admissions ceiling. It lowers our moral standing.

“At a time of crisis in countries ranging from Afghanistan to Venezuela to Sudan and beyond, concentrating the vast majority of admissions on one group undermines the program’s purpose as well as its credibility,” Vignarajah’s statement said.

“By privileging Afrikaners while continuing to ban thousands of refugees who have already been vetted and approved, the administration is once again politicizing a humanitarian program,” said the International Refugee Assistance Project’s president, Sharif Aly.

It’s no secret how much racism influences the Trump administration’s immigration policies. Trump infamously complained about people from “shithole countries” immigrating to the U.S., back in his first term, and baselessly attacked Haitian immigrants during his 2024 campaign, falsely claiming that they cook cats and dogs. That kind of thinking is now replacing the U.S. legacy of welcoming refugees and immigrants from all over the world.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Has Mike Johnson Forgotten What Happened to SNAP in Last Shutdown?

The House speaker insists that Donald Trump is acting the same way during the current shutdown as during the last time around.

House Speaker Mike Johnson walks in the Capitol
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson tried to rewrite history Thursday in order to excuse why the Trump administration won’t provide funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program starting in November.

During a press conference, Johnson was asked why the White House wasn’t planning to fund SNAP benefits through the current government shutdown, even though SNAP previously remained funded during the previous one. That one, which lasted for 35 days from 2018-2019 during Donald Trump’s first term, is the longest government shutdown in history.

“The president, this administration has done exactly what it did in the first term, and that is bend over backwards to make sure we mitigate the harm,” Johnson said, adding that Trump had “done everything he can.”

HuffPost reporter Arthur Delaney, who asked Johnson the question, wrote on X shortly after: “I think it’s pretty clear the speaker is just not aware of what happened in 2019.”

Here’s a quick refresher for those of us who, unlike Johnson, weren’t working in Congress at the time. (Johnson was first elected in 2016.) During the government shutdown in January 2019, the Trump administration instructed the U.S. Department of Agriculture to pay out SNAP benefits early, so Americans could receive February benefits. 

Continuing resolutions have historically provided that SNAP funds can be available “payments due on or about the first day of any month” that begins within 30 days after the budget expires, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. As of Thursday, the shutdown has lasted 30 days. 

During the first Trump administration, the Agriculture Department clearly and repeatedly stated that SNAP contingency funds could be used in case of a government shutdown. This was confirmed by the Office of Budget and Management. 

That was seemingly the policy of the second Trump administration as well—until  August 2025, when the USDA published a memo claiming that SNAP contingency funds could not legally be used to cover regular benefits for the 42 million Americans that use them, and that using the contingency funds would prevent additional transfers to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), which is currently being paid for by tariff money.

It seems that Johnson has been on an all-time streak of not answering questions while he runs defense for Republicans’ disastrous shutdown, taking creative liberties with the truth and refusing to actually govern

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

ICE Barbie Says She Wants to Traumatize Kids on Halloween Even More

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker had asked Kristi Noem to pause ICE enforcement just for the holiday.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during an event
Jamie Kelter Davis/Getty Images

Chicago’s ICE units will be spending this Halloween masquerading as human beings.

Federal agents will still be patrolling the streets and nabbing undocumented immigrants while children trick or treat across the Windy City, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, despite appeals from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to hold off for the night.

“There is a lot of ICE activity, obviously, in that city … but the governor has asked you specifically to pause immigration enforcement operations in Chicago so he says that kids can safely celebrate Halloween,” said Fox News’s Sandra Smith during a Thursday afternoon interview. “Do you have any plans to alter activity tomorrow on that day?”

“No, we’re going to be out on the streets in full force and increase our activities to make sure that kids are safe,” Noem said. “Every day in Chicago we’re arresting murderers, child pedophiles, those who have perpetuated assault and pornography against children.

“We’re going to be out there to make sure that they can be safe, enjoy the holidays, spend some time with their families and their neighbors in their communities, and they don’t have to be the victim of a crime because of these illegal aliens that are in our country victimizing them,” she added.

If anything, it’s Noem’s immigration officers who are “victimizing” children. On Saturday, federal agents allegedly tear-gassed a group of school-age children in a residential Chicago neighborhood on their way to a Halloween parade.

The Trump administration’s pledge to prioritize violent criminals in their mass deportation scheme has not panned out. ICE agents have been tasked with arresting upward of 3,000 undocumented immigrants a day at Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller’s direction. That gargantuan figure has largely forced agents to focus on noncriminal immigrants, and has sent them hunting for potential deportees at kids’ sports practices. The unpalatable development has tanked job satisfaction for ICE officials and agents alike, who have reportedly never been so miserable despite constant praise and material bonuses from the White House.

Noem’s hatred for rapists only extends so far, however. She doesn’t seem to have any problem with Donald Trump, who was found liable for sexually abusing Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll, and who maintained a tight-knit relationship with notorious child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein for years.

Meanwhile, ICE’s presence has made some cities across the country significantly less safe. Earlier this month in Portland, Oregon, mistaken friendly fire between federal agents caused officers to escalate their efforts against anti-ICE protesters, resulting in officers firing a barrage of rubber bullets into a crowd that also contained local law enforcement, Portland’s police commander testified Wednesday.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Krist Noem Says Immigrants Aren’t Skilled Enough to Drive Semi Trucks

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem made the inane claim while bragging about arresting immigrant truck drivers.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks into microphones during one vent
Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Knowing another language apparently makes you too stupid to drive an 18-wheeler.

At least, that’s what Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem seems to believe. The secretary provided updates on Operation Midway Blitz in Indiana Thursday, boasting that the administration had captured 223 undocumented immigrants that she said had managed to obtain commercial driving licenses in “sanctuary states.”

The roads are apparently safer without them, according to Noem, who continued on to claim that foreigners in tractor trailers posed an “extremely dangerous” threat.

“Putting these foreigners in tractor trailers like the one you see behind becomes extremely dangerous,” Noem said. “I have driven semis over many, many years, and 18-wheelers, and understand they’re difficult to stop, maneuver.”

“You have to have a skillset, but also communication with those around you, and certainly in your training that’s important to make sure you’re operating it safely,” she continued. “Putting them behind the wheel of these tractor trailers, weighing tens of thousands of pounds loaded with explosive fuel, down the highway endangers every single citizen that is on our roads.”

Despite her insistence, it’s unclear just how much experience Noem actually has with these trucks. Noem catalogs several instances in her 2022 book Not My First Rodeo in which she was haphazardly tasked with operating a semi while working on her family ranch as a child, but she was never a licensed truck driver.

Besides that, Noem hasn’t exactly been a paragon of road safety herself. In 2010, The Hill reported that Noem—then a Republican congressional candidate for South Dakota—had a whopping “20 speeding tickets, three stop-sign violations, two seat-belt violations and a citation for driving with no driver’s license.” She had also been issued six court notices for failing to appear, and had two warrants out for her arrest.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Katie Miller Implodes on Air After Having Her Lies Called Out

Stephen Miller’s wife went on Piers Morgan’s show, and tried to call the other guests racist for attacking her.

Katie Miller looks unamused while standing in Trump's gold Oval Office.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Katie Miller, the wife of Trump adviser Stephen Miller, appeared on Piers Morgan’s YouTube show and melted down after other panelists challenged her lies. 

Miller, a former administration staffer herself, was part of a panel that included left-wing commentator Cenk Uygur, fitness influencer Jillian Michaels, and Palestinian American analyst Omar Baddar to discuss New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s comments on Islamophobia in the U.S. But upon having her lies called out, Miller attacked the other panelists, particularly Uygur, and accused them of antisemitism. 

“Why is it that every time someone wants to criticize Mamdani, it immediately comes back to the Jews and the anti-Israel movement instead of actually talking about his viewpoints?” Miller asked, her voice raised. 

“Nobody said Jews. You just said it. You always do that. We say Israel, you say Jews. We say Israel as a government. Please don’t make it about Jewish Americans,” Uygur responded, explaining that he believes that Israel should be a safe haven for Jewish people within its 1967 borders, without seizing the West Bank from the Palestinians. 

“You’re totally lying—it’s very normal for a Miller to be completely and utterly lying,” Uygur added, saying to Miller, “You and your husband are supposed to be working for America. Not for Israel. I think you’re betraying this country.” 

This set Miller off. 

“Quite frankly, I’m really sick and tired of this racist bigoted rhetoric that can comes from people like you against my husband, against my family, and my children. I am raising Jewish children in this country—” Miller shot back, before Uygur said incredulously, “Who brought your children into this? What a weirdo.” 

Miller even stooped to threatening Uygur’s immigration status, telling him to “check his citizenship application.”  

Baddar came to Uygur’s defense. 

“Somebody criticizing you personally is not an antisemitic attack,” the analyst said to Miller. “If somebody says that you are lying, that is not an attack on Jews, that is an attack on you, and just stop hiding behind identity. This is all the snowflake behavior that the right is supposedly criticizing the left for that you’re simply repeating here.” 

“Yes, Steven Miller is a destructive force in American society. That is not an attack on Jews. That is no reference to his identity. This is an attack on him individually, and just deal with the merits of this case,” Baddar added. 

Miller has not made many media appearances where her views were challenged, and it appears she can’t handle it. Her husband is responsible for many of the president’s worst policies, including his mass deportation efforts, but she can’t seem to handle the criticism being spoken to her face.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Is Trump’s Ballroom About to Give Everyone at White House Asbestos?

Trump’s White House destruction may have a major asbestos problem.

An excavator sits on the rubble after the East Wing of the White House was demolished.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
The East Wing of the White House on October 28, 2025.

Red flags have been raised over asbestos and other potential health and safety risks during President Trump’s demolition of the White House’s East Wing.

“Federal law requires comprehensive asbestos inspection, notification, and abatement before any demolition,” the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization wrote in a press release last week. “No publicly available information demonstrates that these statutory obligations have been fulfilled.”

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey described similar concerns in a letter Thursday to the firm carrying out the demolition, ACECO of Maryland.

“The demolition of a structure of the age and historic national significance of the East Wing demands the highest possible standards of care, not the lowest bid and a blind eye toward regulation,” Markey wrote, according to ABC News and The Washington Post. “Construction workers on the East Wing site, nearby office workers and tourists, and passersby could now be at heightened risk of developing lung cancer, asbestosis, or mesothelioma from the inhalation of demolition dust.”

There is no safe level of asbestos exposure, and the fibers can stay in the air for days.

White House officials have neither confirmed nor denied the presence of asbestos—which is very common in older structures like the White House—but have said that a “very extensive abatement and remediation assessment was followed, complying with all applicable federal standards.” They also say that “any hazardous material abatement was done in September.”

But ADAO President Linda Reinstein says she’s seen zero public information that would confirm that. “I am deeply concerned for White House staff and others working in or near the East Wing demolition site,” she said. “It remains unclear what measures have been taken to ensure the safe removal of deadly asbestos and other hazardous materials.”

The White House last underwent major reconstruction in the 1940s and 1950s, when asbestos use was at its highest.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Replaces Key Navy Official With Elon Musk DOGE Stooge

Donald Trump has replaced an experienced admiral with a 33-year-old with no naval experience.

Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office, while Elon Musk stands behind him with his arms crossed
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A 33-year-old DOGE employee was tapped to run the U.S. Navy’s science and technology arm, though she appears to have no experience with the U.S. Navy, science, or technology, The Bulwark reported Thursday.

Dr. Rachel Riley was chosen to replace Rear Admiral Kurt Rothenhaus as chief of naval research, where he has served since 2023. The Office of Naval Research is responsible for disbursing billions of dollars in grants and contracts to benefit the Navy, and has historically been led by an active duty flag officer, according to USNI News.

Riley previously worked as a partner at McKinsey & Company, and completed a Ph.D. in social policy and an M.Sc. in contemporary Chinese from Oxford, according to her LinkedIn. She joined the ranks at DOGE and was assigned to the Department of Health and Human Services, where Politico reported she pushed for massive layoffs earlier this year.

A Navy spokesperson told USNI that Riley “brings deep acquisition, technology, and organizational expertise to the job, and we are pleased to welcome her to the team. We thank Rear Adm. Rothenhaus for his service as he is enroute to his next assignment. We do not have additional information to share at this time.”

Former naval aviator Senator Mark Kelly, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told The Bulwark that Riley was an unorthodox pick. “Usually the head of Naval Research is a very senior member of the military or the senior executive service with an extensive experience in technology, science, engineering,” he said. “That’s the kind of person we put in that job. So I think it’ll be important to see—and I don’t have a lot of information on this nominee’s background—but I do know it’s somebody rather junior who came from the world of DOGE.”

President Donald Trump has his own tenuous understanding of naval technology. Earlier this week, the president ranted about how he wanted to resume using steam catapults instead of electric catapults on aircraft carriers because he loves the way the steam looks pouring off the deck. Meanwhile, the maintenance on steam catapults is considered labor intensive and costly, compared to newer models.

Trump has previously claimed the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System doesn’t work, though there is no evidence that this is true. In January 2024, Trump baselessly claimed that magnets stop working when placed in water, and therefore were a stupid thing to put on a boat.

