Why the Hell Did JD Vance and Erika Kirk Hug Like That?
The vice president had an uncomfortably close embrace with Charlie Kirk’s widow, for everyone to witness.
Vice President JD Vance has some explaining to do over a hug that was a little too close with Erika Kirk, the widow of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk.
The two were at the University of Mississippi Wednesday night for Turning Point USA’s “This Is The Turning Point” tour, the organization co-founded by Charlie that Erika took over after his death. Vance not only was the headlining guest, but also filled Charlie’s old role of debating college students from a stage.
But the internet isn’t as concerned with the tour itself, or the fact that Vance has time to play conservative influencer while serving as vice president. Instead, they’re talking about the embrace between him and Kirk’s widow, with Vance’s hands on her waist and her face appearing to betray some emotion at the same time.
Several commentators seemed to suggest that this doesn’t bode well for Vance’s wife, Usha.
The pictures from Mississippi aren’t helped by Vance’s remarks about his wife at the event, where he said he hopes Usha will leave her Hindu faith and convert to Christianity. All three of their children are being raised as Christians, with the two older ones attending a Christian school.
“I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually, my wife comes to see it the same way,” he said. “If she doesn’t, then God says, everybody has free will, so that doesn’t cause a problem for me. That’s something you work out.”
Is there something going on between Kirk and Vance? If there isn’t, the vice president’s words and that hug are already spreading rumors otherwise. Usha and her parents have both done a lot for Vance, and what happened Wednesday looks disrespectful at a minimum.