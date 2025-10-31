Trump Wants to Drag the U.S. Into a Brand New War
Donald Trump is considering a serious escalation in his boat strikes.
President Donald Trump’s illegal airstrike campaign targeting Latin American vessels allegedly linked to drug trafficking has led him to a new target: Venezuelan military sites.
The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that in weighing whether to expand the president’s military campaign to dry land, the Trump administration had identified the Venezuelan armed forces as a potential target, in what would be considered a major escalation into all-out war.
The Trump administration has alleged that the Latin American country’s cartels are being run by none other than Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has taken a central role in the Trump administration’s campaign to see Maduro out of power, claimed last week that there was “a narco-state in Venezuela run by a cartel,” and compared the government to Al Qaeda.
Last week, Trump stated his intention to expand his lawless strikes to dry land—bragging that Congress wouldn’t stop him. Trump also ordered America’s most advanced aircraft carrier strike group to the Caribbean in a major escalation of military tension between the U.S. and Venezuela.
Since the beginning of September, the U.S. has executed 14 military strikes on vessels and killed 61 people, according to The New York Times. Democratic Representative Sara Jacobs told CNN Thursday that Pentagon officials claimed they “do not need to positively identify individuals on the vessel to do the strikes.”