Dems Threaten Lawsuit After DOJ Says It Won’t Meet Epstein Deadline
The Justice Department says it won’t release all of the Epstein files by the Friday deadline.
Top Democrats in Congress are threatening to sue after the Justice Department announced that it would not meet the Friday deadline to release all Epstein files.
Representatives Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin, the ranking members of the House Judiciary and House Oversight Committees, respectively, said in a statement, “We are now examining all legal options in the face of this violation of federal law.”
“The survivors of this nightmare deserve justice, the co-conspirators must be held accountable, and the American people deserve complete transparency from DOJ,” their statement read.
The government is required to release the files in full Friday, but Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News in the morning that there would only be a partial release, with more coming in the following weeks.
“So today is the 30 days, when I expect that we’re going to release several hundred thousand documents today. And those documents will come in all different forms, photographs and other materials associated with all of the investigations into Mr. Epstein,” Blanche said, adding, “So I expect that we’re going to release more documents over the next couple of weeks. So today several hundred thousand and then over the next couple weeks, I expect several hundred thousand more.
“The most important thing that the attorney general has talked about, that [FBI] Director [Kash] Patel has talked about, is that we protect victims. So what we’re doing is we are looking at every single piece of paper that we are going to produce, making sure that every victim, their name, their identity, their story—to the extent it needs to be protected, is completely protected,” Blanche continued.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that “there will be serious legal and political consequences” to the DOJ’s decision. Democratic Senator Ron Wyden said, “Anything short of a full release today is a violation of the law and a continuation of this administration’s coverup on behalf of a bunch of pedophiles and sex traffickers.”
It’s not surprising that the Trump administration would drag its feet on the release, considering that what has already been made public has been so damaging to President Trump. But the government has supposedly spent more than $1 million supposedly redacting national security and victim-related information from the files over the last several months, undercutting the excuses officials are making.