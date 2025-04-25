Trump’s Attorney General Warns Arrested Judge Is Just the Beginning

While discussing the case during an appearance on Fox News, Bondi said that judges attempting to help immigrants evade arrest were “deranged.”

“I think some of these judges think they are beyond and above the law, and they are not,” Bondi said. “And we are sending a very strong message today: If you are harboring a fugitive, we don’t care who you are, if you are helping hide one, if you are giving a TdA member guns, anyone who is illegally in this country, we will come after you and we will prosecute you. We will find you.”

Crucially, Dugan is not accused of supplying a member of Tren de Aragua with guns. She is charged with two federal counts of obstruction, one for concealing a person from discovery and arrest, and another for obstruction of federal government proceedings.