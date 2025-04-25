Trump’s Attorney General Warns Arrested Judge Is Just the Beginning
The FBI arrested a judge in Milwaukee for allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant evade arrest.
Attorney General Pam Bondi warned Friday that the arrest of a judge in Wisconsin was only the beginning of Donald Trump’s law enforcement crackdown on the judiciary.
Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested earlier in the day on charges of obstruction for supposedly misdirecting Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents away from Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an immigrant attending a pretrial hearing at the Milwaukee County Courthouse last week.
While discussing the case during an appearance on Fox News, Bondi said that judges attempting to help immigrants evade arrest were “deranged.”
“I think some of these judges think they are beyond and above the law, and they are not,” Bondi said. “And we are sending a very strong message today: If you are harboring a fugitive, we don’t care who you are, if you are helping hide one, if you are giving a TdA member guns, anyone who is illegally in this country, we will come after you and we will prosecute you. We will find you.”
Crucially, Dugan is not accused of supplying a member of Tren de Aragua with guns. She is charged with two federal counts of obstruction, one for concealing a person from discovery and arrest, and another for obstruction of federal government proceedings.
According to the Department of Justice’s filing, Dugan allegedly let Florez-Ruiz enter the courtroom through a side door typically reserved for a jury. He then used a public hallway in the courthouse to get into an elevator and exit the building before ICE officers could stop him. If Dugan is convicted, the charges may result in a maximum penalty of six years in prison.
During an appearance in federal court Friday, Dugan’s lawyer Craig Mastantuono said that his client “wholeheartedly protests the arrest and believes it was not made in the interests of public safety.”
Bondi, who has been a fierce defender of the president’s immigration agenda—including its wrongful deportation of immigrants—has now taken up the mantle of antagonizing state and federal judges on behalf of the increasingly hostile executive branch.
Last week, Trump’s director of counterterrorism argued that anyone opposed to Trump’s immigration agenda was “aiding and abetting” terrorists.
Dugan’s arrest comes as Trump continues his widespread attack on immigration judges, eight of whom have been fired or put on leave in the last week across California, Massachusetts, and Louisiana.