Arrested Wisconsin Judge Throws Trump’s Legal Win Back in His Face

Dugan was indicted Tuesday for two federal counts of obstruction, one for concealing a person from discovery and arrest and another for obstruction of federal government proceedings. The government alleges that she directed Eduardo Flores-Ruiz through a side door out of the courtroom, away from federal agents who had arrived at her courthouse to arrest him. Flores-Luiz and his lawyer then traveled through a public hallway (past a couple of DEA agents) to the elevator, and he was eventually apprehended after a short foot chase.

But Dugan’s lawyers argued that it didn’t actually matter what she did, or why she did it. If Dugan had judicial immunity, then she had broad authority over her courtroom, and her motives couldn’t be scrutinized—similarly to Trump’s.

“Even if (contrary to what the trial evidence would show) Judge Dugan took the actions the complaint alleges, these plainly were judicial acts for which she has absolute immunity from criminal prosecution. Judges are empowered to maintain control over their courtrooms specifically and the courthouse generally,” the motion said.