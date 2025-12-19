Elise Stefanik Drops Out of New York Governor Race After Trump Snubs
The New York Representative went full MAGA—but still couldn’t win Trump over.
Republican Representative and MAGA hard-liner Elise Stefanik announced Friday that she will be dropping out of the New York gubernatorial race. While the move is surprising given that Stefanik was once one of the GOP’s rising stars, it comes after a series of snubs from President Trump.
“While spending precious time with my family this Christmas season, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Governor and will not seek re-election to Congress. I did not come to this decision lightly for our family,” she wrote Friday on X. “I am truly humbled and grateful for the historic and overwhelming support from Republicans, Conservatives, Independents, and Democrats all across the state for our campaign to Save New York.”
While Stefanik noted that she could have “overwhelmingly” won her primary, she mused that the political timing was not right for a run—and that she wanted to focus on raising her young son.
“I am incredibly grateful to the people of New York’s 21st District for entrusting me to represent you in the United States Congress. Thank you to my dedicated staff over the past decade. I am proud of the significant results that we successfully delivered for the hardworking families in our district and across America. It has been a tremendous professional honor to serve as your Congresswoman over the past eleven years,” she continued.
Trump had notably declined to endorse Stefanik in the race, despite her being an absolute loyalist to him since 2016. When fellow Republican Bruce Blakeman, whom Trump had previously endorsed in his race for county executive, entered the race, Stefanik’s Trump endorsement went out the window. (Trump still has not endorsed someone in the race.)
“Thank you for your support and encouragement as my family and I look forward to the next meaningful personal and professional chapter,” Stefanik concluded
“LMAO. Imagine if Stefanik hadn’t code switched from a relatable ‘Every Mom’ moderate to frothing MAGA shitposter ... she might’ve become a real stateswoman,” Migrant Insider’s Pablo Manríquez wrote. “I guess we’ll never know.”
This story has been updated.