Random YouTube Livestream Pops Up on White House Website
How did this even happen?
A livestream of a bearded man who goes by “Real Matt Money” inexplicably took over the White House home page on Thursday night, leading the public to ask if the page had been hacked or if the Trump administration was getting financial advice from a self-described “shepherd for individual investors.”
As Bloomberg reported, the livestream appeared and disappeared on the White House website in about an hour.
Real Money Matt seemed to be just as surprised as the rest of us.
“If I had known I would be live for the WORLD to see, I likely would have had a different message than personal finance,” he wrote Friday on X. “Let me meet the @POTUS.”
While Matt took it in stride, the randomness of his live appearance on the White House website does lend itself to questions regarding just how serious the Trump administration is about security, especially since it brought us the Signalgate scandal just one month in.
The White House has yet to publicly comment.