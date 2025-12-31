The Sick Reason Trump Finally Banned Epstein From Mar-a-Lago’s Spa
But it appears Donald Trump kept up his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein for years afterward.
Three years after Virginia Giuffre left her job as Mar-a-Lago’s pool attendant to “work” for Jeffrey Epstein, another employee at the club spa issued an allegation that hampered the prodigious sex trafficker’s access to Donald Trump’s Palm Beach resort.
Epstein wasn’t actually a member, but Trump told his employees to treat him like one. The financier was a frequent client at the club’s spa, where his appointments were arranged by Ghislaine Maxwell, so much so that he was allowed house calls at his neighboring estate by the spa’s masseuses, according to new reporting by The Wall Street Journal.
That privilege came to a jarring end in 2003, when an 18-year-old beautician returned from one of the house visits complaining that Epstein had attempted to pressure her into sex.
Managers at the club spa then wrote a letter to Trump, urging him to ban Epstein from Mar-a-Lago. The letter was well received, and Trump told the spa management to “kick him out,” according to the Journal.
Prior to his death, pedophilic sex trafficker Epstein described himself as one of Trump’s “closest friends.” The socialites were named and photographed together on several occasions and were caught partying with underaged girls in New Jersey casinos. Epstein was invited to Trump’s wedding to Marla Maples in 1993, and in 2002, Trump told New York Magazine that Epstein was a “terrific guy.”
The same year that the beautician accused Epstein of coercing her, Trump participated in a 50th birthday book for Epstein, penning a letter in which he referred to the disgraced financier as his “pal” and waxed poetic about their shared “secret.”
Trump shocked the country in July when he admitted that he had thrown Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago when he became aware that Epstein was abducting the resort’s underage female employees, and that Trump knew Giuffre—one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers—was one of the “stolen” girls.
But it appears Trump’s “kick him out” directive only referred to the spa, as Epstein wasn’t formally banned from Mar-a-Lago until October 2007, after he reportedly acted inappropriately toward a club member’s daughter. That same month, Epstein’s account was listed as “closed” in Mar-a-Lago’s books.
Even still, a nixed membership did not mean that Epstein was totally absent from the club. Also in October 2007, an article from The New York Post reported that Epstein denied the Mar-a-Lago ban, claiming that he had been invited to an event that year.