Kennedy Center Honors Ratings Tank Like Never Before Thanks to Trump

Unfortunately, the viewers’ response was resounding.

Preliminary data from Nielsen Media Research showed the annual honors ceremony garnered an absolutely abysmal audience. It was the “smallest audience ever on the night of December 23, 2025, averaging an estimated 2.65 million viewers,” Programming Insider posted on X. “To put that in perspective: the 2024 broadcast averaged 4.1 million.”

Maybe viewers struggled to find the event because Trump decided to change what it was called, dubbing it the “TRUMP KENNEDY CENTER HONORS” in a post on Truth Social, shortly after he slapped his name on the outside of the building. But according to an internal memo obtained by The Washington Post, CBS News staffers were instructed to call it just the Kennedy Center Honors, because an official name change requires congressional approval. The network also cut down Trump’s 12-minute opening remarks down to just two minutes in its coverage.