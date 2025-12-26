Kennedy Center Honors Ratings Tank Like Never Before Thanks to Trump
Donald Trump’s takeover of the historic institution has effectively killed its popularity.
The reviews of Donald Trump’s takeover of Kennedy Center Honors are in, and it’s official: The president shouldn’t quit his day job just yet.
Trump had asked his fans Tuesday to let him know what they made of his stint as “Master of Ceremonies” for the yearly award show. “If really good, would you like me to leave the presidency in order to make ‘hosting’ a full time job?” Trump wrote.
Unfortunately, the viewers’ response was resounding.
Preliminary data from Nielsen Media Research showed the annual honors ceremony garnered an absolutely abysmal audience. It was the “smallest audience ever on the night of December 23, 2025, averaging an estimated 2.65 million viewers,” Programming Insider posted on X. “To put that in perspective: the 2024 broadcast averaged 4.1 million.”
Maybe viewers struggled to find the event because Trump decided to change what it was called, dubbing it the “TRUMP KENNEDY CENTER HONORS” in a post on Truth Social, shortly after he slapped his name on the outside of the building. But according to an internal memo obtained by The Washington Post, CBS News staffers were instructed to call it just the Kennedy Center Honors, because an official name change requires congressional approval. The network also cut down Trump’s 12-minute opening remarks down to just two minutes in its coverage.