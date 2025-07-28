Trump Goes on Bizarre Rant About Windmills Driving Whales Crazy

“And the other thing I say to Europe: We will not allow a windmill to be built in the United States,” Trump said. “They’re killing us. They’re killing the beauty of our scenery. Our valleys. Our beautiful plains—and I’m not talking about airplanes, I’m talking about beautiful plains.”

Before he started ranting about wind energy, European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen had been attempting to discuss immigration. But after briefly lying about his massive, inhumane deportation scheme, saying, “We have nobody coming in, and we have hundreds of thousands of people being taken out—and the bad ones first,” Trump changed the subject to wind turbines.

“When they start to rust and rot in eight years, you can’t really turn ’em off, you can’t bury ’em,” Trump claimed. “They won’t let you bury the propellers, you know, the props, because they’re a certain type of fiber that doesn’t go well with the land, that’s what they say. The environmentalists say you can’t bury them, because the fiber doesn’t go well with the land.”