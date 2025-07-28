Trump Goes on Bizarre Rant About Windmills Driving Whales Crazy
Donald Trump derailed a press conference with his complaints.
Donald Trump is once again claiming that windmills are making whales go crazy.
Trump’s long-awaited EU trade deal announcement went off the rails Sunday as the president detoured into yet another lengthy and far-fetched diatribe against wind energy.
“And the other thing I say to Europe: We will not allow a windmill to be built in the United States,” Trump said. “They’re killing us. They’re killing the beauty of our scenery. Our valleys. Our beautiful plains—and I’m not talking about airplanes, I’m talking about beautiful plains.”
Before he started ranting about wind energy, European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen had been attempting to discuss immigration. But after briefly lying about his massive, inhumane deportation scheme, saying, “We have nobody coming in, and we have hundreds of thousands of people being taken out—and the bad ones first,” Trump changed the subject to wind turbines.
“When they start to rust and rot in eight years, you can’t really turn ’em off, you can’t bury ’em,” Trump claimed. “They won’t let you bury the propellers, you know, the props, because they’re a certain type of fiber that doesn’t go well with the land, that’s what they say. The environmentalists say you can’t bury them, because the fiber doesn’t go well with the land.”
Windmill blades, which are made of fiberglass and plastic, can be buried in landfills at the end of their 20-year life cycle. To counter the growth of these wind turbine graveyards, scientists have even developed recyclable blades. But Trump doesn’t actually care about any of that—moments after deferring to environmentalists in his argument, he called them “political hacks” who wanted to hurt the United States.
Trump was far from done. The president went on to complain that wind energy was more expensive than other alternatives. In reality, wind energy has emerged as a competitively priced energy alternative.
“You need subsidy for wind, and energy should not need subsidy. With energy you make money, you don’t lose money,” Trump claimed.
The president then immediately admitted that he didn’t actually care about the cost.
“But more important than that, it ruins the landscape, it kills the birds, they’re noisy,” Trump continued. “You know you have a certain place in the Massachusetts area that over the last 20 years had one or two whales wash ashore, and over the last short period of time, they had 18. Because it’s driving them loco. It’s driving them crazy. No, windmills will not happen in the United States.”
Trump had previously claimed that offshore windmills were driving whales “crazy” and causing them to wash up on shore, dead, in 2023. However, there “is no scientific evidence that noise resulting from offshore wind site characterization surveys could potentially cause whale deaths,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Three years later, and the president still can’t stop spreading absurd misinformation about wind energy. “People oughta know, these windmills are very destructive, they’re environmentally unsound,” he claimed.
After seeing some windmills during his Lynchian golfing expedition in Scotland, it seems that the president just can’t get wind energy off of his mind. During a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Monday, Trump continued to rave about windmills claiming that they kill birds, which they do, but no more than fossil fuel operations—or house cats.