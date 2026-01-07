Trump Wants You to Eat “Real Food”—But You Still Can’t Afford It
The Trump administration unveiled new dietary rules, but not plan to lower food costs.
The great minds behind “Make America Healthy Again” just unveiled the product of a year’s work: an upside-down food pyramid and the slogan “Eat Real Food.” If only President Donald Trump would help people actually afford it.
During a White House press briefing Wednesday, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unveiled new dietary guidelines and a new food pyramid that looked eerily familiar. “It’s upside down, a lot of you will say,” Kennedy conceded to the press. “But it was actually upside down before and we actually just righted it.”
The “new” diagram is essentially the same pyramid that many are familiar with, but flipped. Now, grains occupy the pyramid’s point at the bottom of the image, while “vegetables and fruits” sit at the top, accompanied by “protein, dairy, and healthy fats.”
The original food pyramid was introduced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1991, and was later replaced in 2011 by My Plate, a circle portioned into grains, protein, vegetables, fruits, and dairy. The government has never really pushed consuming “ultraprocessed” foods or added sugar—but you wouldn’t know that based on Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollin’s remarks.
“Federal incentives have promoted low quality highly processed foods and pharmaceutical interventions instead of prevention,” Rollins claimed Wednesday.
“Thankfully, the solution is simple and should be non-controversial: Eat Real Food,” she continued. “This is the main message of the new dietary guidelines for Americans 2025 to 2030 which encourage households and schools to prioritize whole, nutrient-dense foods.”
Easier said than done. Despite Trump’s lifeless promises to lower the price of groceries, healthy whole foods still remain out of reach for average Americans.
For example, beef is currently 15 percent more expensive than it was this time last year, and experts say it will only get worse next year, an issue that may take years more to fix. That could prove problematic for the government’s recommendation to eat way more protein. While previous guidelines recommended a daily serving of 13 to 56 grams of protein, the new rules advise that protein consumption should be proportional to body weight. A 150-pound person should apparently eat between 81.6 to 109 grams a day, nearly twice as much as previously recommended.
Additionally, Trump’s disastrous tariffs and environmental factors have also taken turns making imported fruits and vegetables more expensive, too. A weakening job market, soaring inflation, the rising costs of childcare and housing haven’t helped Americans at the checkout line either. But the government wants Americans to “prioritize” oils with “essential fatty acids” such as often-pricey beef tallow, a favorite among anti-vaxxers.
Rollins revealed that she and her team had been working on adjusting the government’s dietary guidelines “since almost day one.” Clearly, a year well spent.