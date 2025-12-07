Trump Explodes at Democrat He Recently Pardoned
The president is extremely upset with Texas Representative Henry Cuellar.
President Donald Trump woke up Sunday morning full of anger and regret, it seems.
In a morning post on Truth Social, the president ranted against a man he had recently pardoned—Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar of Texas—for not having the common decency to switch parties after Trump did him a favor.
Cuellar, a moderate Democrat, and his wife, Imelda, were charged in 2024 with accepting bribes from foreign entities. Trump, out of the kindness of his heart, as he narrated it, saw fit to pardon them. Then, however, things took a turn.
“Only a short time after signing the Pardon, Congressman Henry Cuellar announced that he will be ‘running’ for Congress again, in the Great State of Texas (a State where I received the highest number of votes ever recorded!), as a Democrat, continuing to work with the same Radical Left Scum that just weeks before wanted him and his wife to spend the rest of their lives in Prison - And probably still do!” the president wrote.
He apparently was not expecting this.
“Such a lack of LOYALTY,” Trump went on, lamenting his decision. “Oh’ well, next time, no more Mr. Nice guy!”
The implication of all of this is clear, people took to social media to point out: that Trump was hoping, with his presidential power, to procure another house seat for Republicans. That his bid failed has made him extremely angry. And he doesn’t mind that the world knows it.