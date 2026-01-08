Trump Makes Stunning Confession on How Long U.S. Will Be in Venezuela
In a new interview, Trump revealed his vision for the future of Venezuela.
President Trump is planning on having the U.S. control Venezuela for years.
“Only time will tell,” Trump told The New York Times in an interview released on Thursday morning. “We will rebuild it in a very profitable way.... We’re going to be using oil, and we’re going to be taking oil. We’re getting oil prices down, and we’re going to be giving money to Venezuela, which they desperately need.”
This indefinite timeline that Trump is working with only worsens this wanton might = right approach to the most oil-rich, historically left-leaning nations in the world.
The Times attempted to clarify, asking the president for a specific timeline, from three months to a year.
“I would say much longer,” Trump replied.
This comes just days after Trump declared the U.S is in charge of the country—although it appears that the Venezuelan government is still functioning, as it swore in Maduro-supporting Vice President Delcy Rodríguez on Monday.
Even still, the bravado and basic disregard for global sovereignty that has defined this attack, kidnapping, and incoming occupation is likely only the beginning of a long string of problems for Venezuelans, and people across the world—just as Trump promised.