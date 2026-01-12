Trump Contradicts Himself After Declaring Iran Is Crossing “Red Line”
As mass protests in Iran continue, Trump is putting out dangerously mixed messages.
President Trump declared on Sunday that Iran crossed a “red line” after the country’s violent crackdown on anti-government protest, before walking it back.
“On Iran, have they crossed your red line yet to trigger a response?” a reporter asked the president while aboard Air Force One.
“They’re starting to, it looks like. And there seem to be some people killed that aren’t supposed to be killed,” Trump said. “You can call ’em leaders; I don’t know if they’re leaders … they rule through violence. But we’re looking at it very seriously … we’re looking at some very strong options.”
But he then floated negotiating with the leaders ruling “through violence.”
“Iran called to negotiate [yesterday] … the leaders of Iran,” he told reporters. “I think they’re tired of being beat up by the United States.
“A meeting is being set up, but we may have to act because of what is happening before the meeting, but a meeting is being set up. Iran called, they want to negotiate.”
At least 544 protesters have been reported dead and 10,600 detained by the Islamic Republic of Iran as demonstrations enter their third week. Iranians are entering their fifth day without internet access.