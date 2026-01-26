You Won’t Believe the Craziest Thing JD Vance Saw in Minnesota
Somehow it was not the aftermath of federal immigration agents shooting Alex Pretti to death.
Vice President JD Vance is calling for more accountability in Minnesota—but not from federal agents.
In a missive Sunday, Donald Trump’s number two claimed that the “crazy stories” he had heard while visiting Minneapolis last week did not involve any of the violent overreaches by ICE agents under his purview, but rather what he considered to be an inappropriate magnitude of local hatred for the federal officers.
“When I was in Minneapolis, I heard a number of crazy stories. But near the top of the list: A couple of off duty ICE and CBP officers were going to dinner in Minneapolis,” Vance posted on X. “They were doxed and their location revealed, and the restaurant was then mobbed. The officers were locked in the restaurant, and local police refused to respond to their pleas for help (as they’ve been directed by local authorities). Eventually, their fellow federal agents came to their aid.
“This is just a taste of what’s happening in Minneapolis because state and local officials refuse to cooperate with immigration enforcement,” Vance continued. “They have created the chaos so they can have moments like yesterday, where someone tragically dies and politicians get to grandstand about the evils of enforcing the border.”
Vance, who spent weeks vilifying Renee Nicole Good as a domestic terrorist after she was shot dead by ICE agents, toured Minneapolis last week in a hollow effort to deescalate boiling tensions between federal officers and Minnesotans.
Speaking with reporters Thursday, Vance claimed that Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey needed to cooperate with the Trump administration’s immigration agenda in order to quell the “chaos.”
“The directive that I got from the president of the United States is meet these guys halfway, work with them, so that we can make these immigration enforcement operations successful without endangering our ICE officers and so that we can turn down the chaos a little bit,” Vance said.
Local leaders roundly rejected Vance’s suggestion, throwing back that Washington needed to withdraw the 3,000 immigration agents in the city in order to restore order among residents.
“We don’t need 3,000 ice agents in our streets—more than every local police department combined,” Walz responded on X. “Take the show of force off the streets and partner with the state on targeted enforcement of violent offenders instead of random, aggressive confrontation.”
In his own words, Frey similarly urged for peace in his city—and he didn’t direct his message toward the thousands of protesters.
“Peace is not spraying irritants and chemicals at peaceful protesters, it’s not detaining a 5-year-old, it’s not dragging a pregnant woman through the streets,” he said.
Still, Vance has continued to blame Minnesotans for attempting to defend their own against the long arm of the federal government.
“The solution is staring everyone in the face. I hope authorities in Minneapolis stop this madness,” Vance concluded Sunday.