Trump’s Mystery Bruise Moves to Other Hand—and Looks Worse Than Ever
Donald Trump’s bruise was darker than it has been before, and he made no effort to cover it up.
The U.S. president appeared with yet another strange mark on his hands at the World Economic Forum in Davos, once again raising concerns that his health is not what he has claimed it to be.
Donald Trump—the oldest person to ever be elected president—was photographed with what appeared to be another large bruise, this time marring the back of his left hand. Normally, his right hand is bruised.
The 79-year-old has repeatedly claimed that he is in pristine condition, brushing off public alarm over his deteriorating body, but several health scares over the last several months have sparked questions over his ability to remain in office.
The large bruises on his hands—often covered with ill-matched makeup—have become a near routine fixture on the president’s aging body as they shift from hand to hand. The White House has blamed the superficial injuries on handshaking and aspirin, though doctors have suggested that the bruises could be the warning sign of something more serious.
Other symptoms of his deteriorating condition have been more concerning, such as the sagging mouth and drooping expression he sported in September during 9/11 memorial ceremonies, causing some onlookers to suggest that the president could have suffered a stroke.
The next month, Trump spent hours at Walter Reed Medical Center. The White House refused to disclose the reason, but eventually Trump let slip that he had received MRI scans, the results of which he said came back “perfect.” At least one former White House physician questioned the timeline of Trump’s appointment, pointing out that his four-hour visit to the hospital was far longer than would be required by an MRI test. Trump later revealed he might not have gotten an MRI at all, but something “less than” that.
Trump has also appeared discombobulated and lethargic during critical meetings with world leaders. Over the course of the last year, Trump has fallen asleep roughly a dozen times during critical public appearances. It happened during Cabinet meetings, in the middle of bombastic military parades, while meeting leaders of critical allies, and even during the Pope’s funeral.
Earlier this week, Trump aggressed relations with Europe, wrote to the leaders of Norway that he intended to pursue Greenland since they had not given him a Nobel Peace Prize last year (Norway’s government has no control over the award or its designees), and spent more than an hour on the dais in the White House press briefing room mumbling to himself about a stack of papers.
Responding to his recent behavior, Ty Cobb, a former White House attorney from Trump’s first administration, said that the shift in Trump’s psychological condition was “palpable.”