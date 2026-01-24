Masked Federal Agents Kill Another Minneapolis Resident in the Street
The 37-year-old man was shot dead on the sidewalk, apparently after filming one of the agents.
Federal immigration agents shot and killed a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident on Saturday morning, the second time this month that federal agents killed a civilian.
Video of the incident shows at least seven masked agents working to tackle the man to the ground before shooting him. “What the fuck?” an outraged bystander yells in the video. “Did they fucking kill that guy?”
A second video appears to show the moments before the man was tackled. He was standing in the street, filming an agent at close range with his cell phone. The agent then pushed him to the curb.
This is the second time federal agents have killed a resident in the city, and the third time they shot one. ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in south Minneapolis on January 7. Another ICE agent shot and wounded Julio Cesar Sosa Celis in north Minneapolis a week later as they tried to apprehend him.
The Department of Homeland Security says the man who was killed Saturday was armed, though it remains unclear what led to the shooting as well as whether he was actually holding a gun when he was shot.
Minneapolis Council Member Aisha Chughtai, who represents the area where the shooting occurred, posted on X that more than 100 ICE and Border Patrol agents were present at the scene, and that they “deployed chemical irritants in one of the most dense neighborhoods” in the city.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called for an end of the federal government’s anti-immigrant operation in his state. “I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening,” he posted on X. “The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”