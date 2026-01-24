Masked Federal Agents Kill Another Minneapolis Resident in the Street

A second video appears to show the moments before the man was tackled. He was standing in the street, filming an agent at close range with his cell phone. The agent then pushed him to the curb.

This is the second time federal agents have killed a resident in the city, and the third time they shot one. ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in south Minneapolis on January 7. Another ICE agent shot and wounded Julio Cesar Sosa Celis in north Minneapolis a week later as they tried to apprehend him.

The Department of Homeland Security says the man who was killed Saturday was armed, though it remains unclear what led to the shooting as well as whether he was actually holding a gun when he was shot.