DHS Facing Internal Uproar After Minneapolis Shooting of Alex Pretti
Immigration officials are pissed about the story that top Trump administration figures are trying to sell America about the Minneapolis shooting.
Even the Department of Homeland Security’s own officials are growing frustrated with the slanderous, blatant lies that their leaders have told regarding the killing of Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis over the weekend.
Fox News’s Bill Melugin spoke with more than a dozen sources working on immigration enforcement and reported that there is “extreme frustration” with people like Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, and Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino doing countless media hits “claiming that Alex Pretti was intending to conduct a ‘massacre’ of federal agents or wanted to carry out ‘maximum damage,’ even after numerous videos appeared to show those claims were inaccurate.”
“Sources say this messaging from DHS officials has been catastrophic from a P.R. and morale perspective, as it is eroding trust and credibility,” Melugin continued. “Some of these sources have described DHS’s response to the shooting as ‘a case study on how not to do crisis P.R.’; one said they are so ‘fed up’ that they wish they could retire; another said ‘DHS is making the situation worse,’ and another added that ‘DHS is wrong’ and ‘we are losing this war, we are losing the base and the narrative.’”
Well no shit, Bill. All of America watched Border Patrol agents violently take down Pretti, remove his legal gun from his holster, and shoot him again and again while holding him down. That shooting came just weeks after agents shot Renee Good and called her a “fucking bitch” while she lay dying in her car. And then the likes of Bovino and Noem claimed that it was Pretti who was the terrorist, not the masked agents who killed him without a second thought.
Melugin then went on to provide some classic Fox News pro-regime insight, claiming that his sources think that agents harassing and killing Pretti was just some “‘shitty’ situation that happened in seconds where agents likely heard ‘gun!’ then the disarmed firearm may have had an accidental discharge that spooked the agents, and they shot.”
“The agents do not have the luxury of multiple slow-motion angles,” he continued, making more excuses for the masked, militant men who have been terrorizing Minnesota all month.