CBP Agents Who Killed Alex Pretti Are Already Terrorizing a New City

“Sources say this messaging from DHS officials has been catastrophic from a P.R. and morale perspective, as it is eroding trust and credibility,” Melugin continued. “Some of these sources have described DHS’s response to the shooting as ‘a case study on how not to do crisis P.R.’; one said they are so ‘fed up’ that they wish they could retire; another said ‘DHS is making the situation worse,’ and another added that ‘DHS is wrong’ and ‘we are losing this war, we are losing the base and the narrative.’”

Well no shit, Bill. All of America watched Border Patrol agents violently take down Pretti, remove his legal gun from his holster, and shoot him again and again while holding him down. That shooting came just weeks after agents shot Renee Good and called her a “fucking bitch” while she lay dying in her car. And then the likes of Bovino and Noem claimed that it was Pretti who was the terrorist, not the masked agents who killed him without a second thought.

Melugin then went on to provide some classic Fox News pro-regime insight, claiming that his sources think that agents harassing and killing Pretti was just some “‘shitty’ situation that happened in seconds where agents likely heard ‘gun!’ then the disarmed firearm may have had an accidental discharge that spooked the agents, and they shot.”