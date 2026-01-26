CBP Agents Who Killed Alex Pretti Are Already Terrorizing a New City
And their boss warned he will prevent those agents’ identities from getting out.
As Donald Trump’s administration proceeds to cover up the latest killing in Minneapolis, Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino confirmed that the agents who killed Alex Pretti are already back on the streets.
During a press conference Sunday, Bovino was asked for information about the two officers who were caught on camera firing multiple shots at Pretti after he was already pinned to the ground and disarmed.
“Are they both working right now, or are they on administrative leave?” the reporter asked.
“All agents that were involved in that scene are working, not in Minneapolis, but in other locations,” Bovino said. “That’s for their safety. There’s this thing called doxing. And the safety of our employees is very important to us, so we’re gonna keep those employees safe.
“As far as the number of shots, the number of agents involved, that again, is going to come out in the investigation,” he continued.
Not only did Bovino openly admit to moving the agents responsible out of Minneapolis jurisdiction, he referred to accountability as “doxing.” The commander prioritized the impunity of his officers over the safety of civilians they’re killing in broad daylight.
As for the so-called “investigation,” federal agents have blocked local access to the scene of the shooting, preventing local investigators from conducting an independent investigation into the incident—for the second time this month. A federal judge granted a request from Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and local prosecutors to prevent the federal government from “destroying or altering” evidence at the scene of Pretti’s killing.
Video analysis of the shooting shows that the CBP officers were not in any danger from Pretti, a 37-year old ICU nurse, who had been filming agents and civilians on his iPhone Saturday. Footage of the incident showed that Pretti was tackled by several federal agents after he approached a protester who’d been pepper-sprayed. When the agents realized the man they’d beaten and pinned to the ground was armed, they took his gun, and two of the agents shot him roughly 10 times.