Trump Smears Ilhan Omar Right After Man Attacks Her With Syringe
Representative Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown liquid at a town hall. When Trump was asked about the attack, he made a disgusting claim.
President Trump used the Tuesday night spray attack against Representative Ilhan Omar to further berate the congresswoman—accusing her of spraying herself, although video of the incident clearly shows the contrary.
“No. I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud. I really don’t think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” the president told ABC’s Rachel Scott when asked if he had seen the attack. “I haven’t seen [the video]. No, no. I hope I don’t have to bother.”
Omar was confronted by 55-year-old Anthony James Kazmierczak at her Minnesota town hall on Tuesday night. Kazmierczak sprayed an unknown substance, which apparently had a pungent, unpleasant scent, at Omar before being tackled to the ground and arrested. Omar continued her town hall virtually unfazed.
Trump has been lobbing racist attacks at Omar, the first Somali American member of Congress, and the entirety of Somalia for weeks, making baseless accusations about her personal life, finances, and home.
“He literally brought her up earlier today at a rally btw,” streamer Hasan Piker noted after Trump’s comments. “He talks about her in insane ways pretty much at every single rally and most pressers. Freak.”
“These fuckers bullied everyone into deifying Charlie Kirk when he was killed, but when Ilhan Omar is attacked, this is what the president can get away with saying,” Medhi Hassan wrote on X.
As someone who has been attacked while speaking—nearly killed by an assassin’s bullet—you’d think Trump would be able to express a modicum of sympathy for Omar. He could’ve kept it short and sweet, something like “You never wanna see that.” But instead he decided to keep slandering a woman who faces hatred and violence every day for fighting for her principles and beliefs.