ICE Agent Makes Chilling Threat to Woman Filming Him in Public
It is not illegal to film a federal agent.
A person no longer needs to commit a crime in order to be considered a criminal in Donald Trump’s America.
A masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent warned a woman in Portland, Maine, that her information would be entered into a “nice little database” that would label her a domestic terrorist. Her infraction? Peacefully filming the immigration agency’s street activity.
“It’s not illegal to record,” the woman can be heard saying in a video posted Friday by self-described activist Nathan Bernard.
“Exactly, that’s what we’re doing,” the agent responds.
“Yeah, why are you taking my information down?” she asked.
“Because we have a nice little database, and now you’re considered a domestic terrorist,” he responded, sending her laughing.
“For videotaping you? Are you crazy?” she snarked.
But that is the current reality under the rule of the Department of Homeland Security. A leaked security threats assessment, obtained and published Wednesday by independent journalist Ken Klippenstein, revealed the department’s intention to shift the definition of domestic terrorism toward a much broader one, encompassing a new subset of individuals acting on “class-based or economic grievances.”
As Klippenstein pointed out in his Substack, that could refer to any American.
Meanwhile, ICE and Customs and Border Patrol agents have been granted sweeping authority to operate under DHS with impunity, effectively giving them free license to interact with the American public however they see fit. In Minneapolis alone, agents have been brazen enough to kill a 37-year-old mother by shooting her several times point-blank, arrest a 5-year-old child in his driveway, arrest U.S. citizens at their jobs, and regularly infringe on the public’s First Amendment rights by brutalizing protesters.
Part of the rush to violence could be because of the agency’s lackluster recruitment tactics. Federal officers have historically been recruited from smaller law enforcement departments with years of experience already under their belts, but that tradition has essentially been eradicated in order to satisfy the agency’s “wartime recruitment” hiring spree, which aims to take on as many as 10,000 new officers over the coming year.
ICE plans to spend $100 million on online advertisements in hopes of drawing gun rights advocates and military enthusiasts into its ranks. To do so, they are using software that allows them to “geofence” people within the so-called manosphere, identifying those who have recently attended UFC fights, listened to patriotic podcasts, or shown an interest in guns and tactical gear.
Last week, law enforcement officials told NBC News that ICE’s AI software had “sent many new recruits into field offices without proper training.”