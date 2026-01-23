ICE Agent Makes Chilling Threat to Woman Filming Him in Public

As Klippenstein pointed out in his Substack, that could refer to any American.

Meanwhile, ICE and Customs and Border Patrol agents have been granted sweeping authority to operate under DHS with impunity, effectively giving them free license to interact with the American public however they see fit. In Minneapolis alone, agents have been brazen enough to kill a 37-year-old mother by shooting her several times point-blank, arrest a 5-year-old child in his driveway, arrest U.S. citizens at their jobs, and regularly infringe on the public’s First Amendment rights by brutalizing protesters.

Part of the rush to violence could be because of the agency’s lackluster recruitment tactics. Federal officers have historically been recruited from smaller law enforcement departments with years of experience already under their belts, but that tradition has essentially been eradicated in order to satisfy the agency’s “wartime recruitment” hiring spree, which aims to take on as many as 10,000 new officers over the coming year.