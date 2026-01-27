“We Know You Live Right Here”: ICE Agents Follow Protesters Home
In Maine and elsewhere, federal immigration agents are trying to scare people out of resisting.
Federal agents in Maine are now threatening ICE watchers at their homes.
Liz Eisele McLellan, a volunteer ICE watcher monitoring the intensifying federal operations in Maine, told the Portland Press Herald that a federal agent came to her home to threaten her. “It was one of the scariest things that ever happened to me,” McLellan said.
McLellan said she spoke to one agent, while three cars blocked the street outside. “This is a warning,” one agent said, according to McLellan. “We know you live right here.”
McLellan said she called 911 and recounted what had happened to the dispatcher, who told her she should comply with orders from federal agents.
Last week, a masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent warned a woman filming their activities in Portland, Maine, that her information would be entered into a “nice little database” that would label her a domestic terrorist.
This comes just weeks after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of two, while she was observing federal immigration operations in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Press Herald report came out the day before CBP agents shot and killed Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old VA ICU nurse who was attending a Minneapolis protest in the wake of Good’s death.
Two people who work as volunteers in Minneapolis, driving supplies to immigrants hiding in their homes from federal agents and following ICE vehicles, told The Atlantic that agents had gone to their homes to threaten them, too.
While legal threats against observers may sound blanketly absurd, a recent security threats assessment leaked from the Department of Homeland Security revealed the department’s intention to broaden the definition of domestic terrorism.
Federal officials claimed to have arrested more than 200 people as part of their operations in Maine, claiming that they are targeting the worst of the worst. But, as is the case in other cities targeted by President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement operations, local officials and community members say that people without criminal records are being detained, too.