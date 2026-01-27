Judge Orders ICE Chief to Show Up in Court After Ignoring Due Process
Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons faces contempt if he doesn’t appear in court.
A federal judge in Minnesota is ordering the head of ICE to appear in court Friday to defend why his agency is ignoring court orders and the due process rights of countless detainees.
Bush appointed Chief Judge Patrick Schiltz on Monday called on acting director Todd Lyons to testify and threatened him with contempt, stating that, “the Court’s patience is at an end.”
Schlitz’s order came in the case of a man challenging his detention in Minnesota earlier this month. He was supposed to either be released or get a bond hearing a week after his January 14 detainment. By the 23rd, he hadn’t received either.
“The Court acknowledges that ordering the head of a federal agency to personally appear is an extraordinary step, but the extent of ICE’s violation of court orders is likewise extraordinary, and lesser measures have been tried and failed,” Schiltz wrote, noting that ICE had already ignored “dozens” of court orders.
Lyons and ICE have yet to respond.
“The practical consequence of respondents’ failure to comply has almost always been significant hardship to aliens (many of whom have lawfully lived and worked in the United States for years and done absolutely nothing wrong),” Schlitz said of Lyons and ICE. “The detention of an alien is extended, or an alien who should remain in Minnesota is flown to Texas, or an alien who has been flown to Texas is released there and told to figure out a way to get home.”
This story has been updated.