Edith Olmsted/
/

Hakeem Jeffries Has Totally Pathetic Plan to Rein in ICE

The House minority leader wants to ban something that is already illegal.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks
Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is leaping into action to protect American citizens by banning … something that is already illegal.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Capitol Thursday, Jeffries announced that, as a condition of supporting legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security as it continues its deadly immigration enforcement crackdown in Minneapolis, Democrats will demand a ban on deporting American citizens.

“In what country are we living in if it’s controversial to prohibit [the deportation] of American citizens?” Jeffries said. “That shouldn’t even be a discussion.”

It shouldn’t be up for discussion because it is already illegal. Deporting American citizens is not permitted under the Immigration and Nationality Act, which outlines the rules for deporting noncitizens. It also violates a 1958 Supreme Court ruling that found stripping a person of their American citizenship violated the Eighth Amendment protection against “cruel and unusual punishment.”

But the Trump administration is still doing it anyway, sweeping up American citizens as part of its dragnet immigration enforcement efforts.

Senate Democrats also pitched immigration reforms, such as requiring federal agents to wear body cameras, banning the use of face masks, and enforcing a new code of conduct. But they’re missing the point.

It seems that Jeffries, along with his Senate colleagues, haven’t quite grasped the fact that the cruelties of Donald Trump’s lawless immigration crackdown are not subject to reform because they are already lawless. Instead, Democrats will continue to find ways to soothe their conscience while filling the coffers of federal agencies that allowed American citizens to be killed in the streets.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Oklahoma Landowners Abruptly Kill Deal for Planned ICE Facility

Anti-ICE sentiment is on the rise.

A person holds a sign that says, "ICE out" with a photo of Alex Pretti
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
A protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Even ICE’s enormous 2026 budget has its limits.

Landowners in Oklahoma City are backing out of a deal with the federal agency, nixing plans to develop a new ICE facility in the area after agents killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced the terminated contract on social media Thursday morning after meeting with the property owners at 2800 S. Council in the southwest portion of the city.

“The owners are not residents of Oklahoma and this is the only property they own in Oklahoma City,” Holt wrote. “The owners of the property at 2800 S. Council confirmed to me this morning that they are no longer engaged with the Department of Homeland Security about a potential acquisition or lease of this property.

“I commend the owners for their decision and thank them on behalf of the people of Oklahoma City,” Holt added. “As Mayor, I ask that every single property owner in Oklahoma City exhibit the same concern for our community in the days ahead.”

The property at 2800 S. Council road is a 26.8-acre warehouse. Its owners are listed as OKC Logistic Park LLC, a leasing company based out of Kansas, according to the Oklahoma County Assessor database.

The Homeland Security Department issued a letter to the city last month indicating that the agency intended to “purchase, occupy, and rehabilitate” the spacious depot with the intention of housing up to 1,500 people. The agency also noted the potential addition of “tentage and a guard shack,” fencing, and “holding and processing spaces” to the property.

In response, the city government recognized that it had little recourse to prevent DHS from creating a facility in the city due to the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause. But city leadership wrote that “decisions about land use are best made locally,” and implored DHS to listen to feedback from residents who might be affected by the center’s creation.

The mayor’s office also petitioned members of Congress, asking them to express support for the city as it attempted to negotiate with Homeland Security.

The property owners’ stark reversal comes in the immediate wake of a packed Oklahoma City Council meeting that took place Wednesday, in which droves of local residents filled city hall in order to oppose the facility’s construction, reported KFOR, an NBC News affiliate in Oklahoma.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Republicans Introduce Their Biggest Attack on Voting Rights Yet

The “election reform” plan would in reality make it much, much harder to vote.

Representative Bryan Steil looks over his shoulder in the Capitol.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil

Republicans have proposed an “election reform” bill that would actually impose severe restrictions on voting across the country. 

The “Make Elections Great Again Act” would require photo identification, require mail-in ballots to be received by Election Day, require voters to opt-in to voting by mail, ban ranked-choice voting for federal elections, among many other restrictions. 

States like Oregon have had universal mail-in ballots for years, and many states allow mail-in ballots to be counted up to a certain date if they are postmarked by Election Day. Ranked-choice voting is used for some statewide elections in Maine and Alaska, and local elections around the country.  

Representative Bryan Steil, chairman of the House Administration Committee, introduced the bill, claiming it will “improve voter confidence, bolster election integrity, and make it easy to vote, but hard to cheat.” 

What he left out in his statement was perhaps one of the bill’s most troubling features. If passed into law, each state would also have to create a single digital voter database to serve as “the official voter registration list for the conduct of all elections for Federal office in the State.”

States would also have to provide documented proof of U.S. citizenship for anyone registered to vote in federal elections and re-check those voters’ eligibility “as are necessary on an ongoing basis, but in no case less frequently than once every 30 days.”

Under the bill, the U.S. attorney general would be able to sue states to force them to comply with the new restrictions, and private citizens would gain the power to sue election officials who register a voter without proof of citizenship. 

The bill faces a tall order to get through the House and Senate before the midterm elections, and if it does end up signed by President Trump, would more than likely face a flurry of lawsuits from states across the country. It’s very much designed to placate Republican conspiracy theories about voter fraud and Trump’s contention that all the elections he loses are fraudulent. 

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Fulton County Official Warns Trump Is Targeting Him With FBI Raid

“This is by no means over,” said Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts.

Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts speaks at a lectern.
Megan Varner/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the FBI raided an election office in Fulton County, Georgia. The county’s election commissioner says it was an act of political retribution from President Donald Trump.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts claimed Thursday his office was raided because he “stood up to Donald Trump’s big lie.”

“Fulton County has been targeted for years ... because I refused to bend to pressure,” Pitts said, referring to years of Trump-perpetuated claims that Democrats stole the 2020 general election. “Every audit, every recount, every court ruling has confirmed what we, the people of Fulton County, already knew.… Our elections were fair and accurate, and every legal vote was counted. These ongoing efforts are about intimidation and distraction, not facts.”

The Justice Department already sued the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections last month on grounds that the office didn’t comply with a subpoena demanding “used and void ballots, stubs of all ballots, signature envelopes, and corresponding envelope digital files from the 2020 General Election in Fulton County.”

The FBI reportedly took 700 boxes of ballots and records from the 2020 election during its Wednesday raid. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was also present, raising eyebrows and eliciting conspiracy theories from all ends of the political spectrum.

“Fulton County is now, has been and always will be committed to upholding the law,” Pitts said. “One of the strangest things about this case is that these records were the subject of active litigation and, quite frankly, were likely to be unsealed and turned over in a matter of weeks.… All he had to do was ask the judge to do so, but albeit in a much more orderly manner. We in Fulton County have nothing ... nothing ... nothing to hide.

“And finally, and most importantly, this is by no means over. This is by no means over.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Top Election Denier Involved in FBI’s Georgia Election Office Raid

A look at the warrant reveals he had a key role.

FBI Director Kash Patel stands during a press conference
Jim WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
FBI Director Kash Patel

The Department of Justice lawyer behind the FBI raid on a Georgia county’s election operations center used to work under a state attorney general who sought to overturn the 2020 election results. 

The sealed search warrant that authorized a federal raid Wednesday at the Fulton County election office was proffered by Thomas Albus, the interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, and signed by Magistrate Judge Catherine Salinas.

Albus previously worked at the Missouri attorney general’s office as the first assistant to then–Attorney General Eric Schmitt while Schmitt actively worked to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Schmitt was elected to the Senate in 2022.  

In December 2020, when Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit attempting to convince the Supreme Court to toss the election results from three Biden-won states, Schmitt’s office filed an amicus brief supporting his effort and drummed up support from 17 other Republican attorneys general. 

Years later, the second-in-command from that same office has allowed the federal government to play out President Donald Trump’s ultimate revenge fantasy on Georgia, where he has baselessly claimed the election was stolen from him. 

At a press conference Thursday, local officials said that they had not received a full copy of the search warrant, and were still not aware of where the seized records had been taken or why. Seven hundred boxes of election-related records were seized in the raid, according to Sherri Allen, chair of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections. 

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

MAGA Rep. Booed Out of Town Hall For Refusing to Denounce ICE Killings

Representative Harriet Hageman’s constituents tore into her.

Representative Harriet Hageman speaks at CPAC
DOMINIC GWINN/AFP/Getty Images

America is tiring of its ICE-friendly politicians.

Wyoming Representative Harriet Hageman faced hostile blowback from a crowd at Casper College Tuesday evening, who so furiously demanded answers from the MAGA lawmaker regarding ICE agents killing Alex Pretti and Renee Good that they effectively jeered her out of the assembly hall.

“I’m a student here at CC, and I was here at the last town hall back in August. You mentioned Laken Riley,” a male student said, referring to the 22-year-old who was murdered in 2024 by a Venezuelan immigrant. “However, you did not mention today either of the people who were killed in Minnesota recently. Why is that?”

The question elicited uproar from the crowd, footage published by WyoFile showed. One older man shouted, “shot 10 times in the back,” referring to the number of times agents shot Pretti.

“When I was speaking in August I was describing the Laken Riley Act that we had passed earlier in the year,” Hageman responded before the student cut her off.

“That’s not the question. Why haven’t you mentioned either of the people killed in Minnesota?” he pressed.

“Let me answer the question. I spoke about Laken Riley because it was one of the bills that we passed. I haven’t talked about what’s happening in Minnesota today,” Hageman continued.

But that set off the crowd again.

“Yeah, why is that?” the student demanded. “Why haven’t you said that you condemn the violence or given condolences to the families of the victims?”

Several people in the crowd then shouted out other ICE-related issues that they wanted Hageman to address, such as how the agency appears to be the administration’s “secret police.”

“Woah, OK,” Hageman said, before the student insisted again that she explain her silence regarding the ongoing state-sponsored violence in Minnesota.

“So I think what has happened in Minnesota is a terrible tragedy for the woman and the man who were killed,” Hageman said.

Casper resident Allyse Taylor followed up on the pressure, asking why Hageman had not spoken up about the Fourth Amendment violations by ICE and Customs and Border Protection officers breaking into homes without warrants.

“I’m not sure that I trust your facts,” Hageman spat back, causing the crowd to boo at her.

“It is all over the internet. What do you have to say about that constitutional violation?” Taylor asked.

“I think that I have to look at the investigation,” Hageman responded. “If there were violations of someone’s constitutional rights, there is redress.”

“Then why is there no redress?” Taylor said. “Why are you not calling for transparency with what these people are doing? ICE, DHS, Border Patrol—they are violating people’s constitutional rights, they are killing American citizens in the streets, and you are doing nothing. You are not saying a single solitary thing to support constituents or support the American people.”

Taylor continued: “As a constitutional lawyer, you should be incensed. Why are you not?”

Hageman then proceeded to gather her papers and folders, wave, and walk away from the lectern as her constituents called her “chickenshit.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Eight Republicans Join Every Democrat to Block DHS Funding Bill

Senate Democrats are finally showing a united front after federal immigration agents killed two people in Minneapolis.

Capitol building with snow on the lawn
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Eight Republican senators joined every Democrat on Thursday to block a government spending bill, as a dispute continues over funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

The bill fell short of the 60-vote margin needed to clear debate, 45–55, setting up the possibility of a government shutdown on Saturday. The legislation included $64.4 billion for DHS, which oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Senate Democrats are reportedly negotiating with the Trump administration on restrictions to ICE and aggressive deportations.

“This is a moment of truth,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said just before the vote. “Congress must act to rein in ICE and end the violence.”

Democrats are trying to have the DHS funding removed from the bill while they negotiate with the GOP and White House. They’re seeking to ban federal immigration officers from wearing masks, to mandate body cameras and visible identification, to end random immigration sweeps, to require judicial warrants for stops and searches, and to require federal agents to follow the same use-of-force standards as local law enforcement.

“No more secret police,” Schumer said. “The Republican majority must step up to the plate. Republicans in Congress cannot allow this violent status quo to continue. They must work with Democrats on legislation—real legislation.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune reportedly joined the “no” votes for procedural purposes so that if there’s a deal, the bill can be introduced quickly.

Here are the Republicans who voted “no”:

  1. Ted Budd (North Carolina)
  2. Ron Johnson (Wisconsin)
  3. Mike Lee (Utah)
  4. Ashley Moody (Florida)
  5. Rand Paul (Kentucky)
  6. Rick Scott (Florida)
  7. Tommy Tuberville (Alabama)
  8. John Thune (Oklahoma)
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Why Melania Documentary’s Massive Marketing Budget Is Raising Eyebrows

Was it all just a ploy for Jeff Bezos to suck up to Donald Trump?

Melania Trump rings the New York Stock Exchange opening bell while promoting her new documentary
Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Melania documentary’s monumental flop has some industry professionals wondering why Amazon accepted the project in the first place.

The e-commerce giant’s film studio shelled out a whopping $40 million to make the motion picture, which was produced by Melania Trump herself and directed by accused Hollywood abuser and profoundly canceled filmmaker Brett Ratner.

Some $35 million was set aside to promote Melania, nearly double the initial budget, squeezing advertisements into television screens across the country and paying top dollar for highly coveted commercial slots in the NFL playoff games.

Altogether, Melania is the most expensive documentary film ever produced, with a rollout more akin to that of a mid-grade blockbuster than a nonfiction portrait.

Before the first lady’s film was signed—with much gusto by the likes of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and CEO Andy Jassy—some of the most expensive documentary productions included Planet Earth, a groundbreaking portrait of the globe’s various ecosystems that cost the BBC roughly $25 million, and The World at War, a sweeping 26-part documentary series that covered hundreds of interviews and cost $17.6 million.

But even those examples are far and away from the typical price tag on a documentary. Super Size Me, which grossed over $20.6 million at the worldwide box office, cost just $65,000 to produce.

That’s caused some in Hollywood to question why Melania was made in the first place.

“This has to be the most expensive documentary ever made that didn’t involve music licensing,” Ted Hope, the former co-head of movies at Amazon Studios, told The New York Times. “How can it not be equated with currying favor or an outright bribe? How can that not be the case?”

And yet the film has hardly attracted any eyes whatsoever. The documentary has been advertised as a fly-on-the-wall depiction of Melania’s life in the days preceding her husband’s second presidential inauguration—a topic that, judging by ticket sales, interests no one.

So far, Melania has struggled to fill seats, so much so that the realization sparked a social media trend this week in which users post their local AMC or Regal Cinema’s seat availability for the film’s premiere. Across the country, theaters are empty.

The situation has become so dire that conservative groups have gotten involved, buying out entire blocks of seats or even whole screenings in a flagrant effort to save face for the president.

“This isn’t organic demand,” one GOP insider told gossip columnist Rob Shuter’s Naughty but Nice substack. “It’s about optics. Empty theaters look terrible.”

Craigslist ads have popped up, with at least one offering to pay people as much as $50 to attend screenings of the film, though it’s not clear if the listings are legitimate or a joke.

“If the GOP didn’t buy the seats, no one would,” another source told Shuter.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Border Czar Suggests First Amendment Isn’t All That Important

Tom Homan blamed Minneapolis protesters for their neighbors getting killed by federal immigration agents.

White House border czar Tom Homan speaks at a podium while making a hand gesture for emphasis
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Border czar Tom Homan seems to think that free speech is the reason federal agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis.

“I begged for the last two months on TV … for the rhetoric to stop. I said in March: If the rhetoric didn’t stop, there’s gonna be bloodshed. And there has been,” Homan said at his introductory press conference in Minneapolis Thursday morning, as he takes over Operation Metro Surge from Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino.

“I wish I wasn’t right. I don’t wanna see anybody die. Not officers, not members of the community, and not the targets of our operations,” Homan continued. “For the people out there who don’t like what ICE is doing—if you want certain laws reformed, then take it up with Congress.”

The Trump administration’s framing of this situation is bizarre. It seems impossible for them to grasp that marching into Minneapolis with thousands of masked federal agents, doing door-to-door raids, and killing two people might elicit some resistance from the community. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and protesters being “mean” to agents is not the reason two people are dead. And if we’re so focused on rhetoric, what about the slanderous things that President Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, and Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino have said about Renee Good and Alex Pretti? That rhetoric is far more incendiary than the response from the community.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Team Secretly Met With Group That Wants to Separate From Canada

Trump administration officials have met with members of a fringe separatist group in Canada.

Jeff Rath speaks into a microphone on a dark stage while wearing a cowboy hat.
Leah Hennel/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Jeff Rath, legal counsel to the Alberta Prosperity Project, speaks during the Alberta Independence Town Hall event in Calgary, Alberta, on January 26.

Senior Trump administration officials have held meetings with the Alberta Prosperity Project, a fringe separatist group that seeks to split the province away from Canada. 

The Financial Times reports that State Department officials have met representatives from the group in Washington, D.C., three times in the last nine months. The group’s counsel, Jeff Rath, told the publication, “We’re meeting very, very senior people leaving our meetings to go directly to the Oval Office. 

“The U.S. is extremely enthusiastic about a free and independent Alberta,” Rath said. 

The Times, citing unnamed sources, said that the group was hoping for another meeting in February to request $500 billion in credit to prop up the province if an independence referendum, which has not yet been called, were to pass. The State Department confirmed the meetings to the publication but said, “No commitments were made,” and a White House official added that “no such support, or any other commitments, was conveyed.”

Last week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent played up Albertan independence, calling the oil-rich province “a natural partner for the U.S.”

“They have great resources. The Albertans are very independent people. Rumor that they may have a referendum on whether they want to stay in Canada or not,” Bessent said to right-wing podcaster Jack Posobiec.  

Podcaster and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon discussed Alberta breaking away from Canada in an episode in November, saying that President Trump sees Canada like Ukraine. 

“The Chinese and the Russians are up there and they see the undefended northern territories of Canada, they’re going to take a bite,” Bannon said. His guest, right-wing commentator Brandon Weichert, expounded further. 

“I know a lot of the people in charge of the Alberta separatist movement,” Weichert said. “The Albertans are ready to vote in the next six months. They’re going to get out of the Canadian union. They’re going to become an independent country. We’re going to recognize them, and that’s going to put them on the pathway to becoming the fifty-first state.” 

In reality, polls show that the majority of Albertans would prefer to stay in Canada. Canadian leaders have denounced the APP’s meetings, with British Columbia Premier David Eby calling them “treason” and Ontario Premier Doug Ford saying that “going behind Canada’s back and negotiating is unacceptable.”

The U.S. is growing increasingly unpopular in Canada, thanks to Trump’s threats to make them the “fifty-first state.” The idea that his team would try to engineer a breakup of the country will only worsen the relationship, especially considering that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is already seeking to make Canada financially independent from the U.S.

