Tim Walz Reveals What Trump Said to Him on Their Phone Call
Donald Trump spent the call, which was supposed to be about lowering tensions in Minnesota, bragging about his military operation in Venezuela.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz revealed President Donald Trump brought up the military operation in Venezuela when discussing the situation in Minnesota.
Speaking to MS NOW Wednesday night, Walz described his conversation with Trump earlier this week, which the president had claimed was a “very good call.” Walz had a different take.
“He told me that he doesn’t understand what’s wrong with Minnesota. ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you people,’” Walz recounted.
“And he told me, ‘Well look, Tim, we did this in New Orleans, we did it in Louisville. There’s no problems.’ And I said, ‘You didn’t kill anybody in Louisville or New Orleans, and the operation here looks very different from that.’
“And then he told me it was successful in Venezuela,” Walz said.
“I’m not sure what gave him the indication that at this point in time, what’s happening to my state, that I’m interested in Venezuela. But he told me how well that went,” he said, adding that the remark was “strange.”
“He saw an operation in Venezuela against a foreign nation in the same context he saw an operation against a U.S. state, a U.S. city.”
Either the president was doing what he always does, flitting from one subject to another in order to inflate his own ego—or he was attempting to intimidate Walz by invoking a violent regime change.
The immigration enforcement operations in Louisville and New Orleans were incredibly different from the large-scale occupation in Minnesota. In Louisville, the operation lasted less than a week, and in New Orleans, only 200 federal immigration officers were dispatched. In the Twin Cities, at least 3,000 federal immigration agents have been dispatched for multiple weeks, resulting in two American citizens being killed in broad daylight.