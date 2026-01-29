MAGA Rep. Booed Out of Her Own Town Hall Over Support for ICE
Representative Harriet Hageman refused to denounce the recent ICE killings.
America is tiring of its ICE-friendly politicians.
Wyoming Representative Harriet Hageman faced hostile blowback from a crowd at Casper College Tuesday evening, who so furiously demanded answers from the MAGA lawmaker regarding ICE agents killing Alex Pretti and Renee Good that they effectively jeered her out of the assembly hall.
“I’m a student here at CC, and I was here at the last town hall back in August. You mentioned Laken Riley,” a male student said, referring to the 22-year-old who was murdered in 2024 by a Venezuelan immigrant. “However, you did not mention today either of the people who were killed in Minnesota recently. Why is that?”
The question elicited uproar from the crowd, footage published by WyoFile showed. One older man shouted, “shot 10 times in the back,” referring to the number of times agents shot Pretti.
“When I was speaking in August I was describing the Laken Riley Act that we had passed earlier in the year,” Hageman responded before the student cut her off.
“That’s not the question. Why haven’t you mentioned either of the people killed in Minnesota?” he pressed.
“Let me answer the question. I spoke about Laken Riley because it was one of the bills that we passed. I haven’t talked about what’s happening in Minnesota today,” Hageman continued.
But that set off the crowd again.
“Yeah, why is that?” the student demanded. “Why haven’t you said that you condemn the violence or given condolences to the families of the victims?”
Several people in the crowd then shouted out other ICE-related issues that they wanted Hageman to address, such as how the agency appears to be the administration’s “secret police.”
“Woah, okay,” Hageman said, before the student insisted again that she explain her silence regarding the ongoing state-sponsored violence in Minnesota.
“So I think what has happened in Minnesota is a terrible tragedy for the woman and the man who were killed,” Hageman said.
Casper resident Allyse Taylor followed up on the pressure, asking why Hageman had not spoken up about the Fourth Amendment violations by ICE and CBP officers breaking into homes without warrants.
“I’m not sure that I trust your facts,” Hageman spat back, causing the crowd to boo at her.
“It is all over the internet. What do you have to say about that constitutional violation?” Taylor asked.
“I think that I have to look at the investigation,” Hageman responded. “If there were violations of someone’s constitutional rights, there is redress.”
“Then why is there no redress?” Taylor said. “Why are you not calling for transparency with what these people are doing? ICE, DHS, Border Patrol—they are violating peoples’ constitutional rights, they are killing American citizens in the streets, and you are doing nothing. You are not saying a single solitary thing to support constituents or support the American people.”
Taylor continued: “As a constitutional lawyer, you should be incensed. Why are you not?”
Hageman then proceeded to gather her papers and folders, wave, and walk away from the lectern as her constituents called her “chickenshit.”