So Many People Ditched Melania Premiere—Including Her Son
A hot mic at the premiere of Melania Trump’s documentary captured the long list of people who never showed up.
Nearly a dozen people close to the Trump administration skipped out on the world premiere of Melania Trump’s new documentary, Melania—even her own son.
Multiple family members were no-shows at the First Lady’s big night at the Kennedy Center Thursday, including Barron Trump, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Ivanka Trump. Several Trump officials—including Vice President J.D. Vance—and high-profile conservative influencers who were invited to the premiere also skipped, as a hot mic on the black carpet captured a staff reaction to the absences.
“Who didn’t show on the red carpet? Kari Lake, she didn’t show. Brett Baier, Kellyanne Conway, Riley Gaines, Benny Johnson … [Homeland Security Secretary Kristi] Noem didn’t show. Bondi didn’t show, weird,” staff said. They also noted that FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi weren’t there, although reports reveal they eventually showed up.
So who actually showed up to watch this documentary? Nicki Minaj was there, as was Trump lawyer Alina Habba, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Second Lady Usha Vance. Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Saudi royalty, and Mike Tyson stopped by a White House premiere of the documentary last weekend.
The lack of enthusiasm from even the most loyal members of the Trump administration speaks to how useless and inopportune this documentary is. No one cares about Melania, not even the people who get paid to.