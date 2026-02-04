Ryan Routh Sentenced to Life in Prison for Trying to Assassinate Trump
Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, delivered the sentence.
Ryan Routh, who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, in September 2024, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.
The ruling was handed down by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee who has a history of biased rulings in favor of the president. Prosecutors had been seeking a life sentence to “send a message that seeking to assassinate a Presidential candidate will result in the most severe punishment,” they wrote in a memo before the sentencing.
Routh had planned the assassination for months, prosecutors said, adding that he was willing to kill anyone who attempted to stop him and didn’t express remorse. Routh sought to have Cannon recuse herself from the case, citing her dismissal of Trump’s classified documents case in 2024, but his motion was rejected.
The sentence is not surprising, considering that Routh represented himself while on trial in September last year. He ended up being found guilty on all five charges related to the assassination attempt, and reportedly tried to stab himself with a pen moments after the verdict. Cannon’s response was to appoint a new lawyer to represent Routh.
Routh’s lawyer last month sought a reduced sentence of 27 years to “meet the need for punishment, provide the defendant with correctional treatment and provide for mental health treatment in a custodial setting.” Instead, Routh, who turns 60 in two weeks, will now spend the rest of his life behind bars to set an example.
This story has been updated.