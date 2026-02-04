Trump Tears Into Female Reporter for Daring to Ask About Epstein
Donald Trump told Kaitlan Collins that she was the “worst reporter.”
The ongoing drama surrounding the Epstein files is really starting to get under the president’s skin.
Donald Trump skewered CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins Tuesday afternoon after she inquired about the child sex trafficker’s myriad victims.
“But what would you say to people who feel like they haven’t gotten justice?” asked Collins.
“You are so bad,” Trump said. “You are the worst reporter. No wonder CNN has no ratings, because of people like you.”
“You know she’s a young woman, I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile,” Trump continued. “I’ve known you for 10 years, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face.
“You know why you’re not smiling?” he added. “Because you know you’re not telling the truth.”
Earlier this week, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News that pretty much all of the rich and powerful people who partied with the “pedophile island” operator were off the hook as the administration had not found sufficient evidence to prosecute Epstein’s connections.
That included the president. On Sunday, Blanche told CNN’s State of the Union that the DOJ reviewed the files last summer but did not find credible evidence against Trump warranting further investigation.
Trump was mentioned more than 38,000 times in the latest batch of Epstein files, according to a New York Times review of the DOJ’s Friday document dump, which consisted of some three million previously unseen pages.
All in all, Trump was flagged in more than 5,300 files in the document cache, according to the Times.
But it’s far from the first time that Trump has turned to misogyny in order to shut down reporting on the Epstein files. In November, Trump ended a line of questioning on the topic by a Bloomberg News reporter by barking at her, “Quiet! Quiet, piggy.”