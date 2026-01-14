FBI Raids Home of Washington Post Journalist Covering Trump
Hannah Natanson has been reporting on President Trump’s attack on federal employees.
The FBI searched the home of a Washington Post reporter on Wednesday as part of what government officials said was an investigation into the sharing of government secrets, The New York Times reports.
Hannah Natanson has been covering the White House’s efforts to cut down the federal workforce and reshape the civil service to support President Trump’s agenda. In her work, she spoke to several government employees frustrated with the Trump administration. The Post said that the bureau was investigating a government contractor accused of illegally holding on to classified materials.
Federal agents searched Natanson’s home as well as her personal devices. The search warrant stated that the investigation concerns Aurelio Perez-Lugones, a system administrator in Maryland with a top secret security clearance accused of accessing classified intelligence reports. Perez-Lugones allegedly took the reports home, and they were found in his lunchbox and basement, according to an FBI affidavit.
Natanson told the Post that a phone and a smartwatch were taken by agents. While Trump and other administration officials have a reputation for being hostile to the press, a search of a reporter’s home is extremely rare.
This story has been updated.