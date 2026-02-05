National Park Service Edits KKK Murder of Civil Rights Activist
The Trump administration is trying to erase Black history anywhere it can.
In 1963, NAACP field secretary Medgar Evers was gunned down outside of his own Mississippi home by Byron De La Beckwith, a Ku Klux Klan member. Now the Trump administration wants the National Park Service to stop calling Beckwith a racist.
Anonymous Park Service officials told Mississippi Today that they were being ordered to make ahistorical and incredibly political omissions to the brochure that accompanies the Medgar & Myrlie Evers Home National Monument.
The original brochure stated that Beckwith was part of “the racist and segregationist White Citizens’ Council,” but it has now been removed from the monument.
If shooting Evers wasn’t evidence enough for Beckwith’s deep racism, his past interviews certainly are. An interview he did in 1990—four years before he was actually convicted for his 1963 murder—sees him calling the racist White Citizens’ Council “the first ray of light Dixie had seen since we fought through Reconstruction and captured the right to vote, the right of white people to run the South.”
“N—s are beasts. It says so here in the book of Adam,” he said in the same interview. Beckwith, who also belonged to the White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, still called Evers a “mongrel” over 30 years after killing him, adding that “God hates mongrels.”
This is the legacy that President Trump is choosing to obscure as part of his “Restoring Truth and Sanity in America” executive order, an all-out disinformation campaign against any history that is honest about the oppressive actions of white Americans. Under the same act, the Trump administration removed a picture of Harriet Tubman from the National Park Service page on the Underground Railroad and changed the words “enslaved African Americans” to “enslaved workers.” It also removed a section that discussed Benjamin Franklin being a slave owner.
“You can talk about Martin Luther King Jr. overcoming.… You just can’t talk about what he overcame,” said Alan Spears, senior director for cultural resources at the National Parks Conservation Association. “It’s turning the assassination of Medgar Evers into something that is bloodless and had no impact. We can talk about him being a wonderful veteran, but not about what it cost him. He gave the last full measure of devotion, and now we want to ignore that.”
The Trump administration wants you to forget that Evers was murdered for his activism by a man who did not think Black people were dignified human beings. Don’t let them.