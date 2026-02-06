AIPAC Money Flooded This Democratic Primary—and It’s About to Backfire

Malinowski’s crime in AIPAC’s eyes was supporting conditions on aid to Israel, a position that is gaining traction among House Democrats as public polling shows increasing numbers of Democrats and Americans opposing Israel’s massacre of Gaza. Mejia, endorsed by leading progressives including Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is on the verge of capitalizing on AIPAC’s gamble.

Mejia’s stance on Israel goes even further than Malinowski, as she has called Israel’s war in Gaza a genocide and pledged not to make any visits to Israel on AIPAC’s dime. Three days after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, Mejia said, “Every fiber of my being is horrified beyond words at what is furthering in Gaza. Yet again we see how oppression & dehumanization leads to despair & unthinkable destruction.”

Two weeks later, Mejia called for a ceasefire in Gaza, well before many other Democrats. But Israel and Gaza wasn’t even a central issue in her campaign, taking a backseat to cost-of-living issues. That’s not unlike New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s campaign last year. He too ran a campaign centered around affordability, and his pro-Palestinian stance resulted in millions of dollars spent against him to no avail.