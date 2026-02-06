Skip Navigation
Kristi Noem Targets Family of 5-Year-Old Boy ICE Abducted

The Department of Homeland Security has moved to end asylum claims for Liam Conejo Ramos’s family.

Photos of Liam Conejo Ramos when ICE detained him (left) and from his school (right)
Courstey of Columbia Heights Public Schools
Liam Conejo Ramos, pictured while ICE detained him (left) and on school picture day (right).

After releasing five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos from immigration detention, the Department of Homeland Security is now trying to deport his family as fast as possible.

The agency filed a motion Wednesday to end asylum claims and expedite deportation proceedings for Liam’s family, immigration lawyer Danielle Molliver told MPR News. She described the DHS’s latest motion as “retaliatory.”

Last month, federal immigration agents used Liam as bait to try to arrest someone in the child’s house. They detained both Liam and his father, who had been bringing him home from school. While images of Liam surrounded by masked federal agents ignited a national firestorm, the father and son were moved to a processing facility in Texas for deportation. A federal judge ordered them to be freed, finding that there wasn’t enough probable cause to detain them. The family had entered the U.S. legally, and applied for asylum upon arrival.

“It’s really frustrating as an attorney, because they keep throwing new obstacles in our way. There’s absolutely no reason that this should be expedited. It’s not very common,” Molliver said. A hearing for Liam’s case is scheduled for Friday, but Molliver has requested more time to respond.

There have been mounting reports that asylum cases are being routinely dismissed by immigration judges, and lawful asylum seekers are being taken into ICE custody for expedited removal.

ICE attorneys at immigration hearings are increasingly asking judges to dismiss asylum cases, and the Trump administration has instructed judges to grant quick dismissals. At the same time, the Trump administration has purged dozens of immigration judges and sought to recruit so-called “deportation judges” to help ramp up the government’s soft ethnic cleansing.

Liam’s father, Adrian Conejo Arias, told MPR News that the family still lives in fear of being deported. “The government is moving many pieces, it’s doing everything possible to do us harm, so that they’ll probably deport us. We live with that fear too,” Conejo Arias said during an interview conducted in Spanish and translated by MPR News.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

AIPAC Money Flooded This Democratic Primary—and It’s About to Backfire

A progressive Democrat is this close to winning a House seat in New Jersey.

Analilia Mejia, Democratic House candidate for New Jersey, smiles as supporters behind her hold signs that read "Abolish ICE."
Heather Khalifa/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Analilia Mejia, Democratic House candidate for New Jersey, speaks to supporters and members of the media in Montclair, New Jersey, January 29, 2026.

Progressive Analilia Mejia is on the verge of a huge upset win in a special election in New Jersey’s 11th congressional district to replace Mikie Sherill, elected governor of the state last year.

Meijia, who helped run Bernie Sanders’s 2020 presidential campaign, is leading Tom Malinowski in the Democratic primary by less than 500 votes as of this writing, upending a race in which the American Israel Public Affairs Committee spent tons of money. AIPAC’s super PAC, the United Democracy Project, dumped $2.3 million into the race to attack the early frontrunner Malinowski, an odd course of action considering that it had supported Malinowski in the past.

Malinowski’s crime in AIPAC’s eyes was supporting conditions on aid to Israel, a position that is gaining traction among House Democrats as public polling shows increasing numbers of Democrats and Americans opposing Israel’s massacre of Gaza. Mejia, endorsed by leading progressives including Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is on the verge of capitalizing on AIPAC’s gamble.

Mejia’s stance on Israel goes even further than Malinowski, as she has called Israel’s war in Gaza a genocide and pledged not to make any visits to Israel on AIPAC’s dime. Three days after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, Mejia said, “Every fiber of my being is horrified beyond words at what is furthering in Gaza. Yet again we see how oppression & dehumanization leads to despair & unthinkable destruction.”

Two weeks later, Mejia called for a ceasefire in Gaza, well before many other Democrats. But Israel and Gaza wasn’t even a central issue in her campaign, taking a backseat to cost-of-living issues. That’s not unlike New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s campaign last year. He too ran a campaign centered around affordability, and his pro-Palestinian stance resulted in millions of dollars spent against him to no avail.

Will Mejia eke out an upset win over Malinowski? If so, it would show that AIPAC, long feared on Capitol Hill, is losing its touch.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Holds NY Funding Hostage to Get More Things Named After Himself

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said there’s no way he can deliver that to the president.

Donald Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Donald Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast, on February 5

President Trump is holding hostage billions of dollars in funding for a New York infrastructure project, and won’t release it unless he gets New York’s Penn Station and Washington, D.C.’s Dulles International Airport named after him.

The Hudson Tunnel project is a plan to construct new and improved rail tunnels connecting New York City and New Jersey, expanding service along the country’s busiest rail route. Trump froze funding for that and $18 billion worth of other important projects in a spiteful move meant to kneecap a blue city during the government shutdown in October.

It was last month that Trump offered Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer the deal of a lifetime: Name Penn Station and Dulles Airport—two iconic northeast travel hubs—after him, and he’d unfreeze the funding for the Hudson Tunnel project. Schumer rejected that offer immediately, according to Punchbowl News. With no name change and no funding, the committee leading the tunnel project may have to lay off around 1,000 workers and stop the project.

Moments like this remind us that Trump is an egotistic, withering old billionaire first, and president second. His name is still very much his brand, and he wants to plaster it everywhere he can—from the Kennedy Center to TrumpRx, to Trump coin, to Penn Station and Dulles. And like a petulant child, he’ll dangle a landscape-changing project in front of Democrats until he gets his way.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

FBI Sends Ominous Summons to Election Officials for Midterms Prep

Election officials from across the country were told to attend a meeting on “preparations” for the upcoming elections.

The FBI seal on the side of the bureau building in Washington, D.C.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The nation’s top spy agency is already prepping for election season.

The FBI called on officials from all 50 states to attend a briefing on midterm election “preparations,” reported Crooked Media’s Matt Berg. The meeting is expected to take place in late February, though exactly what the meeting will be about is still unclear.

Berg obtained an email that was issued to various state officials earlier this week offering specifics. He acquired the note via a public records request.

“Dear Chief Election Officials,” the email begins. “To prepare for the 2026 US midterm elections, your election partners at the FBI, DOJ, DHS, USPIS, and the EAC would like to invite you to a call where we can discuss our preparations for the cycle, as well as updates and resources we can provide to you and your staff.

“The call will be on Wednesday, February 25 (2-3pm EST) and will be for Chief Election Officials,” it continues. “You may designate a proxy to attend in your place if you are not available. On Wednesday, March 4, we will hold a similar call for members of the EAC’s Local Leadership Council.

“We look forward to speaking with you in support of the 2026 midterm elections,” it ends.

The note is signed by Kellie Hardiman, who refers to herself as the “FBI Election Executive.”

A top state election official described the note to Berg as “the strangest thing in the world.”

Another unidentified state official told NBC News that the message was “unusual and unexpected,” especially considering Hardiman was a relative unknown prior to her mass email, as was her position.

“No one has heard of this person—and we’re all wondering what an ‘FBI Election Executive’ is,” said the official, who was granted anonymity by the outlet to speak candidly.

Hardiman titled herself as an intelligence analyst in a 2024 interview with the fashion blog The Style That Binds Us, specifying that she had spent her entire 20-year career at the FBI in that role.

A spokesperson for the FBI was unwilling to explain Hardiman’s letter, telling Berg that the “FBI has no comment.”

The note has only served to ramp up tension over the upcoming midterm elections. Earlier this week, Trump told former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino during an interview that Republicans should “take over and nationalize” elections in several states.

“The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over,’” Trump said. “We should take over the voting, the voting in at least many—15 places. The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Torched for Racist AI Video Showing Obamas as Apes

Donald Trump is no stranger to sharing bizarre and disturbing AI-generated content.

Donald Trump speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump shared a wildly racist video of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes during a late-night posting spree on Truth Social.

In yet another erosion of America’s and Trump’s authority on the world stage, the president shared a video on Truth Social late Thursday that ended with a short clip of the Obamas’ laughing heads superimposed on the bodies of apes, while the song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” plays in the background. The video bore a watermark tag of the same account behind the AI-generated video of Trump dropping a massive load of shit on protesters from a fighter jet.

Most of the 62-second video was actually focused on a conspiracy theory that voting machines in certain battleground states had been rigged to favor Joe Biden. It was only the final seconds that contained racist drivel.

The Bulwark’s Tim Miller hit back at speculation that Trump hadn’t meant to share the racist clip. “It was intentional and Trump has been making racist attacks on the Obamas for like 20 years now hope that clears it up for you,” he wrote in a post on X.

Ben Rhodes, a former speechwriter for Obama, wrote on X: “Let it haunt Trump and his racist followers that future Americans will embrace the Obamas as beloved figures while studying him as a stain on our history.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office also slammed the video. “Disgusting behavior by the President. Every single Republican must denounce this. Now,” a post on X read.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed concerns about the video Friday morning. “This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King,” she wrote in an emailed statement to Variety. “Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public.”

Leavitt also shared the full video, which depicted Hillary Clinton as a boar and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as a meerkat—but those two were noticeably absent from the clip Trump shared.

Trump normally uses his Truth Social account to post presidential proclamations, appeals to foreign leaders, or screeds against his enemies. But on Thursday, Trump shared a video of a dog being summoned by a can of whipped cream, and another clip of Bruce Lee from Enter the Dragon (1973). He also endorsed “a true friend, fighter, and WINNER,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has become something of a model leader for those on the contemporary right after he systematically weakened his country’s free press, replacing it with a state-controlled propaganda machine.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Elon Musk Will Be Deposed Over What He Did With DOGE

The former DOGE head will have to answer for what happened at USAID.

Elon Musk wears a black DOGE cap and purses his lips. He is sporting a black eye.
Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Elon Musk will have to testify over his role in shuttering the U.S. Agency for International Development, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang ruled that “extraordinary circumstances justify” compelling Musk and two former USAID officials, Peter Marocco and Jeremy Lewin, to be deposed in a lawsuit. Former USAID employees and contractors are suing Musk, accusing the former head of the Department of Government Efficiency of illegally dismantling the aid agency.

Chuang noted that the government wasn’t giving the plaintiffs access to documents on key decisions on USAID (and who made them), with previous deposition requests going unanswered. The judge also pointed to Musk’s many posts on X bragging about how DOGE shut down USAID, ruling that Musk and the two officials “likely have personal, first-hand knowledge of the facts relevant and essential to the resolution of this case.”

The Justice Department tried to protect Musk from testifying, arguing that forcing him to do so would “intrude on White House activities and the president’s performance of constitutional duties, which triggers significant separation-of-powers concerns.”

Chuang said in his ruling that Musk wasn’t a Cabinet secretary or agency head, so it wasn’t clear that he had legal protection from testifying. The Trump administration also tried to have the employees’ case dismissed, but Chuang rejected that effort over the summer.

According to a study from The Lancet, USAID had prevented an estimated 91 million deaths in the past 20 years, including those of 30 million children under the age of 5. Now, with the agency in shambles, 14 million more people might die by 2030.

Musk may finally face some accountability for closing the agency, even if depositions are usually kept secret from the public.

“Thousands of federal employees—and millions more around the world—have suffered profoundly as a result of Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s callous dismantling of USAID,” said Tianna Mays, legal director for Democracy Defenders Fund, which is representing the former USAID employees. “We look forward to Mr. Musk being compelled to testify so the American people can finally learn how this administration illegally destroyed a congressionally established agency.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Why Trump Is Suddenly “Bothered” by Clintons Testifying on Epstein

Republicans are the ones leading the investigation—but President Trump is still worried about what it means for him.

Bill Clinton shakes hands with Donald Trump as Melania looks on.
Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet former President Bill Clinton at the Inaugural Luncheon in the Capitol on January 20, 2017.

President Trump is suddenly being nice to the Clintons after they announced their plans to testify in a House investigation into sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein—suggesting that our current president may fear being called to similarly testify once his term ends.

President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were called to testify by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer.

“I had nothing to do with [Epstein], and they did,” Trump told NBC on Wednesday. “It’s a shame. You have an ex-president, you have the president’s wife and secretary of state. And I said it’s a shame. It is a shame.”

While President Clinton’s ties to Epstein are well documented, this is an aggressive and unusual move to make against a former president. As The New York Times reported, no former president has ever been compelled to testify to Congress under a subpoena.

And Trump certainly noticed the news.

“The Democrats are already saying, ‘If you bring President Bill Clinton, and he has to testify, we’re bringing President Trump,’” NBC’s Tom Llamas asked. “What do you say to that?”

“Well, I think they might say that. But they’ve already brought me.… They had me indicted many, many, times. Many many times.”

“It bothers me that somebody’s going after Bill Clinton,” Trump continued later in the interview. “I liked Bill Clinton. I still like Bill Clinton.… I liked his behavior toward me. I thought he got me, he understood me.” 

On Thursday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked to clarify the president’s glowing comments about his presumed adversary. 

“Yesterday, President Trump in an NBC interview said that ‘it bothers me that somebody is going after Bill Clinton.’ That somebody is the House Oversight Chairman James Comer, a Republican,” a reporter said. “Why is the president bothered that they’re investigating Bill Clinton and his Epstein ties?”

“Look, I think that the president has respect for the former president of the United States, Bill Clinton,” Leavitt said. “He said yesterday himself they’ve shared a good relationship, and that’s what he was reiterating.”

This 180 from Trump will only lead to speculation that he is either afraid that the Clintons have something on him, or that he is afraid Congress will come for him too, once Democrats win back control.  

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Is Using a Donor’s Private Jet to Deport Palestinians

The donor is also a friend of Donald Trump Jr.

Gil Dezer (left) and Donald Trump Jr. in Miami in 2007
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
Gil Dezer (left) and Donald Trump Jr. in 2007

When private industry refused, Donald Trump tapped his extraordinarily wealthy allies to deport Palestinians back to the West Bank for him.

On January 21, eight Palestinian men were flown from an Arizona airport to Tel Aviv thanks to Florida real estate magnate Gil Dezer, one of Trump’s biggest private donors and a longtime business partner.

Dezer, the son of Israeli American billionaire Michael Dezer, is also an old friend of Donald Trump Jr. and a member of the Miami branch of Friends of the Israel Defense Forces.

The deportees’ trip aboard Dezer’s sleek, 16-seat private jet was a part of a “secretive and politically sensitive US government operation to deport Palestinians arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to the Israeli-occupied West Bank,” reported The Guardian.

Dezer’s involvement in ICE’s operations came weeks after Avelo Airlines, the primary commercial air fleet that carried out the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda, canceled its contract with the federal government over mounting public pressure.

And earlier this week, Dezer’s plane was caught shipping more Palestinian deportees. The jet landed at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, where the deportees were met by a swarm of Israeli security personnel and shepherded by armed guards to a checkpoint near the West Bank village of Ni’lin.

“They dropped us off like animals on the side of the road,” Maher Awad, a 24-year-old who was born in the West Bank but had spent nearly a decade in the U.S., told The Guardian. “We went to a local house, we knocked on the door, we were like: ‘Please help us out.’”

The tail of Dezer’s jet is unmistakable, bearing the logo of Dezer Development, his father’s company. The Dezers and Trump have collaborated for the better part of the last two decades, building several Trump-branded properties in Miami.

The luxury aircraft reportedly made four “removal flights” prior to its trips to Israel, according to data from Human Rights First, an organization that tracks deportation efforts. Those included trips to Kenya, Liberia, Guinea, and Eswatini, all of which have taken place since October.

In an interview with Traded Miami in November, Dezer spoke of his “love” for Trump and said that he’s “very proud of the job he’s doing” in office.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Slotkin Refuses DOJ Request in Sham Probe Over “Illegal Orders” Video

Senator Elissa Slotkin says she won’t cooperate with the Justice Department’s investigation into Democrats’ message to troops.

Senator Elissa Slotkin
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Senator Elissa Slotkin has denied an interview request from the Justice Department regarding its sham investigation into her participation in a video message telling troops they should “refuse illegal orders.”

Slotkin, a former CIA analyst, joined five other military and intelligence veterans in Congress last fall to urge service members to refuse illegal orders.  The video angered President Trump, who accused them of sedition and suggested they be executed.

The Justice Department announced an individual probe into Slotkin’s role in January, and her recent refusal to cooperate is a confrontational move that will force the administration to show how serious it really is about this sedition thing. 

“I did this to go on offense,” Slotkin said on Wednesday. “And to put them in a position where they’re tap dancing. To put them in a position where they have to own their choices of using a U.S. attorney’s office to come after a senator.”

Slotkin’s lawyer, Preet Bharara, requested that U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro “immediately terminate any open investigation and cease any further inquiry concerning the video.”

Senator Mark Kelly has also struck back, suing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for retaliating against him and violating his rights to free speech and due process.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Throws Pam Bondi Under the Bus on Georgia Election Office Raid

Apparently Bondi was the reason Tulsi Gabbard was at the raid.

Attorney General Pam Bondi stands in the Oval Office
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The White House is letting Attorney General Pam Bondi take the heat for Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s presence at the Fulton County, Georgia, election office during an FBI raid.

Last week, Gabbard was photographed overseeing FBI agents as they packed up and walked out with ballots from the 2020 presidential election, despite the fact that she is prohibited from taking part in domestic law enforcement operations. As public scrutiny boiled over, Gabbard told Democratic lawmakers that Donald Trump himself had asked her to be there—but he is apparently not sticking by her side.

Instead, Trump blamed Gabbard’s attendance on Bondi Thursday, telling attendees at the National Prayer Breakfast that Gabbard “took a lot of heat ... because she went in at Pam’s insistence ... and she looked at votes.

“They say, ‘Why is she doing it?’” Trump said. “Because Pam wanted her to do it.”

But the president’s explanations have been far from consistent. During a sit-down interview with NBC News Wednesday, Trump tried to explain away Gabbard’s latest controversy by blaming the whole fiasco on China’s alleged attempts to infiltrate U.S. elections.

“Why is Tulsi Gabbard there?” asked NBC’s Tom Llamas, point-blank.

“I don’t know, but you know, uh, a lot of the cheating comes from, it’s international cheating,” Trump told the network. “You have people—they say—from China trying to, let me ask you, do you think China tries to influence our election?”

“We know that foreign governments try to influence a lot of things in this country,” Llamas replied.

“Well, therefore, she’s foreign governments,” Trump said.

Since Trump first planted the seeds of doubt about the results of the 2020 election, a litany of his allies have continued to tend and water the theory—so much so that within a handful of years, refusing to admit that Trump ever lost to Joe Biden has become a fealty test for MAGA membership.

But there is no doubt: Trump lost that election by a landslide, coming up short by 38 electoral votes. More evidence that Trump did not win is the fact that he was not inaugurated in 2021, and did not serve a day as president until he succeeded in 2024.

But for anyone still in doubt, know that the theory has been thoroughly debunked by the president’s own appointees. Trump’s previous attorney general, Bill Barr, announced in 2022 that despite an intensive, multi-agency investigation, no evidence of widespread fraud had been discovered that supported the president’s wild claims.

Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts announced a lawsuit Wednesday aimed at challenging the FBI’s sudden seizure of the county’s electoral ballots.

