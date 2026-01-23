ICE Detains 2-Year-Old Girl Days After Using 5-Year-Old as Bait

“Respondents have taken a 2-year-old into custody—an escalation of violence that is unspeakable, cruel and without any legal basis or justification,” their attorneys said in court filings.

Their attorneys claim that their clients, both from Ecuador, are asylum-seekers who were arrested without warrants.

“On January 22, 2026, Chloe who is 2 years of age, and Elvis who is her father, were detained in South Minneapolis by ICE. They were driving back home from the grocery store when immigration officials decided to detain them,” the father and daughter’s GoFundMe reads. “With the permission of the mother, we are reaching out to community to help us raise funds for lawyer fees, food, bond requests, rent, livability, and resources to keep this family together. She would appreciate the help from community in reuniting their family.”