James Comer Digs In Over Clinton Testimony on Epstein
Bill and Hillary Clinton agreed to testify in the House investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s deposition in the Epstein probe will remain outside of the public eye, thanks to the machinations of House Oversight Chair James Comer.
Comer refused to grant Clinton a public hearing Thursday, claiming that open committee meetings are “more for entertainment than substance.”
“She has moved the goalposts millions of times throughout the entire process, then fires out an email attacking me today, accusing me of moving the goalposts, and she’s the one trying to move the goalposts again,” the Kentucky Republican told Fox News.
Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, agreed to a closed-door deposition earlier this week after their names and images were featured prominently in the Justice Department’s latest Epstein files document dump, though the couple has since insisted that the hearing be made public.
“For six months, we engaged Republicans on the Oversight Committee in good faith. We told them what we know, under oath,” the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee wrote on X Thursday. “They ignored all of it. They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction.
“So let’s stop the games,” she continued. “If you want this fight, [Representative James Comer], let’s have it—in public. You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on. We will be there.”
Responding to Clinton, Comer told Fox that the closed-door deposition had already been agreed to, and that the video, audio, and transcript of the deposition would be made available to the public afterward.
“The deposition is for substance. This is a serious investigation. The purpose of the investigation is to get justice for the victims, and why the government failed the victims, and who the bad guys were and if they can be held accountable,” Comer said. “The Clintons are trying to play the victim card. The victims of Epstein are the victims, not the Clintons.”
But Comer’s vehement defense for Donald Trump—who, like Clinton, was prominently named and photographed with Epstein—practically gave the forty-second president and his wife an out.
During an earlier interview Thursday with podcaster Benny Johnson, Comer claimed that photos of the president with Epstein, his entourage, and his victims did not amount to wrongdoing.