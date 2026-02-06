James Comer Digs In Over Clinton Testimony on Epstein

“She has moved the goalposts millions of times throughout the entire process, then fires out an email attacking me today, accusing me of moving the goalposts, and she’s the one trying to move the goalposts again,” the Kentucky Republican told Fox News.

Republican Oversight Chairman James Comer refuses to hold a public hearing for HIllary Clinton’s deposition: Committee hearings are more for entertainment than for substance. pic.twitter.com/mfIBIKKDnu — Acyn (@Acyn) February 6, 2026

Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, agreed to a closed-door deposition earlier this week after their names and images were featured prominently in the Justice Department’s latest Epstein files document dump, though the couple has since insisted that the hearing be made public.



“For six months, we engaged Republicans on the Oversight Committee in good faith. We told them what we know, under oath,” the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee wrote on X Thursday. “They ignored all of it. They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction.