Why Trump Is Suddenly “Bothered” by Clintons Testifying on Epstein
Republicans are the ones leading the investigation—but President Trump is still worried about what it means for him.
President Trump is suddenly being nice to the Clintons after they announced their plans to testify in a House investigation into sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein—suggesting that our current president may fear being called to similarly testify once his term ends.
President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were called to testify by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer.
“I had nothing to do with [Epstein], and they did,” Trump told NBC on Wednesday. “It’s a shame. You have an ex-president, you have the president’s wife and secretary of state. And I said it’s a shame. It is a shame.”
While President Clinton’s ties to Epstein are well-documented, this is an aggressive and unusual move to make against a former president. As The New York Times reported, no former president has ever been compelled to testify to Congress under a subpoena.
And Trump certainly noticed the news.
“The Democrats are already saying, ‘If you bring President Bill Clinton, and he has to testify, we’re bringing President Trump,” NBC’s Tom Llamas asked. “What do you say to that?”
“Well, I think they might say that. But they’ve already brought me…. They had me indicted many, many, times. Many many times.”
“It bothers me that somebody’s going after Bill Clinton,” Trump continued later in the interview. “ I liked Bill Clinton. I still like Bill Clinton.... I liked his behavior toward me. I thought he got me, he understood me.”
On Thursday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked to clarify the president’s glowing comments about his presumed adversary.
“Yesterday, President Trump in an NBC interview said that ‘it bothers me that somebody is going after Bill Clinton.’ That somebody is the House Oversight Chairman James Comer, a Republican,” a reporter said. “Why is the president bothered that they’re investigating Bill Clinton and his Epstein ties?”
“Look, I think that the president has respect for the former president of the United States, Bill Clinton,” Leavitt said. “He said yesterday himself they’ve shared a good relationship and that’s what he was reiterating.”
This 180 from Trump will only lead to speculation that he is either afraid that the Clintons have something on him, or that he is afraid Congress will come for him, too, once Democrats win back control.