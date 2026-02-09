How Trump Is Trying to Influence the Midterm Elections
Donald Trump’s various machinations are adding up to create a potential “nightmare scenario.”
An elections expert warned Vox Monday that the “nightmare scenario” for the upcoming midterms is one step closer to being realized in the wake of Donald Trump’s raid on a Georgia election office.
The recent raid at the Fulton County election office demonstrated that the Trump administration is capable of gaining judicial support for its efforts to confiscate ballots. The FBI was able to obtain a search warrant even though the allegations on which the investigation hinges have been repeatedly disproven in court.
If the Trump administration is able to seize ballots, then come November, the government could confiscate ballots from precincts where mail-in ballots are determining close races before the results are actually tallied—and bring American democracy crashing down.
Derek Clinger, senior counsel at Wisconsin University Law School’s State Democracy Research Initiative, warned Vox that the raid was a test run for legitimizing this tactic.
“The nightmare scenario used to be that Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act and have the military seize ballots and machines from a swing state on election night,” Clinger told Vox. “But Fulton County suggests a much more plausible scenario: one where the seizure of ballots is conducted with the appearance of a legal process. I think that approach is both more likely to happen and also harder to challenge in real time.”
Trump already laid the groundwork for seizing ballots last spring by issuing an executive order asserting that states cannot count mail-in ballots after Election Day and that the government needed to decertify and recertify all voting machines. While these two elements of that order were challenged in courts, and many states still allow votes postmarked before Election Day to be counted, the Trump administration has created a rationale for discounting the results of state elections because, by the White House’s standard, many would be illegal.
Another possibility that feels more real than ever is the likelihood that Trump will use federal immigration forces to chill voter turnout by deploying the president’s extrajudicial hit squads in specific cities.
Justin Levitt, a former DOJ official and professor at Loyola Law School, told Vox: “I think it is, tragically, an unfortunate possibility that ICE paramilitary forces will be misused in an attempt to deter people from participating in elections.”