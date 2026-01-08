Kash Patel’s FBI Cuts Minnesota Out of ICE Shooting Investigation

“Without complete access to the evidence, witnesses and information collected, we cannot meet the investigative standards that Minnesota law and the public demands. As a result, the BCA has reluctantly withdrawn from the investigation,” the BCA said. “BCA Force Investigations Unit was designed to ensure consistency, accountability and public confidence, none of which can be achieved without full cooperation and jurisdictional clarity.”

Minnesota and Minneapolis officials have condemned the decision. “We have learned that the Trump administration has now denied the state that ability to participate in the investigation. And I want to make this as clear as possible to everyone: Minnesota must be part of this investigation,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said.

The FBI will now have full control over the investigation.