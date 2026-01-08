Skip Navigation
Kash Patel’s FBI Cuts Minnesota Out of ICE Shooting Investigation

Minnesota officials are shocked by the way they have been totally shut out from the investigation.

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks at a press conference
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Kash Pate’s FBI is restricting Minnesota investigators from accessing evidence related to ICE’s fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good on Wednesday in Minneapolis. 

While the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was originally set to investigate Good’s killing, the FBI’s refusal to cooperate has forced them to withdraw from the process entirely. And that lack of FBI cooperation is likely intended to obstruct what seems grimly apparent: that Good was brutally shot and killed in her own neighborhood for virtually nothing. 

“Without complete access to the evidence, witnesses and information collected, we cannot meet the investigative standards that Minnesota law and the public demands. As a result, the BCA has reluctantly withdrawn from the investigation,” the BCA said. “BCA Force Investigations Unit was designed to ensure consistency, accountability and public confidence, none of which can be achieved without full cooperation and jurisdictional clarity.”  

Minnesota and Minneapolis officials have condemned the decision. “We have learned that the Trump administration has now denied the state that ability to participate in the investigation. And I want to make this as clear as possible to everyone: Minnesota must be part of this investigation,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said. 

The FBI will now have full control over the investigation. 

Trump Has a Plan to Bribe His Way Into Greenland’s Favor

Donald Trump continues to scheme up ways to acquire the Danish territory.

Donald Trump raises his hand while speaking into a microphone
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The White House is floating a novel scheme in its quest to annex Greenland: outright bribery.

U.S. officials are reportedly mulling over the possibility of paying Greenlanders up to $100,000 each in order to acquire the Arctic outpost, according to four insiders that spoke with Reuters Thursday. White House aides were involved in the discussions, which proposed individual payments between $10,000 to $100,000 per islander.

Roughly 57,000 people reside in Greenland, a self-governing territory within the kingdom of Denmark. Local leaders have repeatedly stated their disinterest in joining the 50 states, going so far as completely reshuffling their Parliament in March to prioritize opposing the U.S. after a landslide election win for the island’s pro-independence movement.

If Greenlanders somehow changed their mind after months of intimidation and militaristic threats by the White House, then the payment plan could cost U.S. taxpayers as much as $5.7 billion.

What exactly the White House stands to gain from controlling Greenland isn’t clear, particularly because myriad existing treaties already give the U.S. unfettered access to Greenland as a military base.

Nonetheless, Donald Trump has been fixated on the idea since at least 2019, when he told reporters that the arrangement could be handled as a “large real estate deal.”

In recent weeks, the president’s threats have escalated in fervor and frequency. In an interview with The Atlantic published Sunday—just a day after he ordered U.S. forces to bomb Venezuela, raid Caracas, and abduct Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro—Trump said: “We do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defense.”

Even White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt couldn’t muster a logical explanation for the president’s Greenland obsession during a press conference Wednesday, vaguely suggesting that the acquisition would be beneficial for national security purposes, citing China and Russia. She did not provide any specific details as to how the U.S. would be able to make better use of the island beyond its current treaty arrangement.

Minneapolis Cancels School After Federal Agents Attack Students

A horrifying immigration raid at a high school in Minnesota has caused the entire school district to cancel class.

Border Patrol agents (faces unpictured) slam someone into the snow, face-down.
Kerem YUCEL/AFP/Getty Images
Border Patrol agents detain a person near Roosevelt High School during dismissal time, Minneapolis, on January 7.

Minneapolis Public Schools have canceled all classes for the rest of the week after a horrifying Border Patrol raid at a local high school, following a fatal ICE shooting of an unarmed woman.

Border Patrol agents pepper-sprayed, tackled, and handcuffed people on the grounds of Minneapolis’s Roosevelt High School on Wednesday—just hours after ICE officers shot and killed Renee Nicole Good.

“The guy, I’m telling him like, ‘Please step off the school grounds,’ and this dude comes up and bumps into me and then tells me that I pushed him, and he’s trying to push me, and he knocked me down,” a school official told MPR News. “They don’t care. They’re just animals … I’ve never seen people behave like this.”

MPR News reports that even high schoolers were caught in the crossfire of the ICE raid, although most gathered in the library for safety.

Roosevelt Principal Christian Ledesma told parents that he “instituted a lockout due to law enforcement presence outside of our school involving a vehicle that stopped near our building” after dismissal, and that teachers and students “witnessed law enforcement engage with people at Roosevelt.”

“I think school property should be off-limits. I think our kids need to feel safe at school,” said Kate Winkel, who lives near the school and witnessed Border Patrol snatch a person into their vehicle. “The federal government doesn’t need to attack schools.”

This comes as federal agents escalate their aggression against Minnesotans protesting Good’s death.

Airline Cuts Ties With ICE Over Deportation Flights

Avelo Airlines found out the hard way that its partnership with ICE was bad for business.

People protest against Avelo Airlines outside Albany International Airport in Albany, New York
Jim Franco/Albany Times Union/Getty Images

At least one airline has decided to stop flying for ICE.

Avelo Airlines, the primary commercial air fleet that has carried out the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda, canceled its contract with the federal government on Tuesday. In an email to employees, CEO Andrew Levy said that Avelo’s arrangement with the government had only offered “short-term benefits” at a cost to the company’s long-term reputation.

“We moved a portion of our fleet into a government program which promised more financial stability but placed us in the center of a political controversy,” Levy wrote in the email, obtained by CNBC. “The program provided short-term benefits but ultimately did not deliver enough consistent and predictable revenue to overcome its operational complexity and costs.”

Protests took place across the country at Avelo’s commercial bases when the company signed on to work with ICE back in May.

In an attempt to salvage its business, Avelo said in its new announcement it would no longer work with the agency and would close its base outside Phoenix on January 27. But significant damage must have already been done to the company’s financials, as it announced it would additionally shutter Avelo bases at North Carolina’s Raleigh-Durham and Wilmington airports, slashing jobs and canceling commercial flights in the process.

“With the closure of the Mesa base, government flying has concluded. For the record, there was never a contract with DHS, ICE or the federal government,” company spokesperson Courtney Goff told NBC Connecticut.

But ICE still has several other companies it can turn to to unceremoniously ship people out of the country, such as CSI Aviation, a charter service that subcontracts flights from GlobalX and Eastern Air Express. The Department of Homeland Security awarded CSI more than $673 million for the 2026 fiscal year.

Did Trump Even Watch Minnesota ICE Shooting Video Before Responding?

Donald Trump’s claims about the shooting were disproven by the video he shared himself.

People stand around a memorial for Renee Nicole Good, who was shot dead by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Did President Donald Trump even watch a video of the ICE shooting in Minnesota before he started spreading lies about the victim?

Speaking to a group of New York Times reporters Wednesday, Trump claimed that Renee Good, a driver who was shot and killed by a federal immigration agent, “didn’t try to run him over. She ran him over.” 

To make his point, Trump trotted out a video he’d already shared to Truth Social earlier that day. The video, taken from a distance, was slowed down to isolate the sound of three gunshots, audible above a witness screaming, “No!” 

The video, however, did not appear to show a federal officer being run over or injured in any way. But in his post, Trump had inexplicably claimed that it was “hard to believe [the officer] is alive” after the incident.

The reporters quickly pointed out that Trump’s cherry-picked video didn’t even support his own fictitious claims. 

“Well,” Trump stammered. “I—the way I look at it …” It seems he could not summon an explanation as he watched the footage he’d boosted to millions of people.  

“It’s a terrible scene,” he said at the end of the video. “I think it’s horrible to watch. No, I hate to see it.”

Trump’s reaction “suggests that no one had shown the video to Trump before he posted about the shooting,” Aaron Reichlin-Melchick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, wrote in a post on X Thursday.

The video Trump posted, which went on to be shared by other prominent right-wing figures, did not include footage of moments before the shooting when Good, who was blocking traffic, waved the agents by and urged them to “go around!” 

Instead of pulling around, the ICE agents swarmed her vehicle, pulling on the doors, and demanding she “get out of the fucking car!” One witness even said that another officer ordered her to leave. When she attempted to drive away from the group of officers, the officer standing in front of the vehicle shot her in the head at least three times. 

Direct view of ICE agent murdering woman in Minnesota
byu/areappreciated inICE_Raids

Trump’s video also did not include footage of ICE agents dismissing a man who identified himself as a physician and asked to check Good’s pulse as she sat motionless in her crashed vehicle. 

Feds Violently Crack Down on Minneapolis Protesters After ICE Shooting

Federal agents are shooting pepper balls and firing a gas-like substance into crowd of protesters in Minnesota.

Three masked Border Patrol agents hold a man face-down in the snow, while several other masked agents stand nearby.
Kerem YUCEL/AFP/Getty Images
Border Patrol agents detain a person near Roosevelt High School during dismissal time in Minneapolis, on January 7.

After an ICE officer shot and killed Renee Nicole Good just yards from her home in Minneapolis on Wednesday, federal agents are now upping their aggression against the Minnesotans protesting her painfully unjust death.

CNN has reported that federal agents are using pepper balls and a “gas-like substance” against protesters outside of the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis. People can be seen on video fleeing from a large cloud of gas as CNN’s Ryan Young said officers “deployed the substance.” One man could be seen on his hands and knees, overcome by the effects of the gas.

President Trump has falsely claimed that Good was trying to hurt the ICE agents on Wednesday. “She behaved horribly,” he said. “And then she ran him over. She didn’t try to run him over. She ran him over.”

But after being shown the video, even he had to admit that it was a “terrible scene.” Nevertheless, federal agents have only cracked down harder on people as they protest the government-supported killing of their neighbor.

Dr. Oz Threatens Medicaid in Minnesota—and Warns It’s Just Beginning

Mehmet Oz implied more states could be on the chopping block.

Mehmet Oz stands in the Oval Office
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Federal Medicaid subsidies could be at risk for millions living in Minnesota, thanks to the executive branch’s latest attempt to punish state residents for a fraud scheme that was caught and handled years ago.

Speaking with Fox Business Wednesday, Mehmet Oz—the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services—claimed that billions of dollars for the public health care system was in jeopardy, in Minnesota and elsewhere.

“Well, sticking to the narrative that it’s cold in Minnesota, this is the tip of the iceberg,” Oz said.

The Department of Health and Human Services paused $185 million in aid to Minnesota after right-wing YouTuber Nick Shirley alleged there was a sprawling fraud scheme taking federal funds from Minnesota-based day care facilities.

As evidence, he visited a slew of day care centers, arguing that closed sites were fraudulently accepting funding. It would later emerge that elements of Shirley’s report were incorrect or inadequately reported: At least two of the centers featured in his video had been closed for several years, Minnesota’s Department of Children, Youth and Families told NewsNation late last month.

More than a dozen schemes have popped up in Minnesota’s safety net programs in recent years, many of them involving members of the state’s Somali population. But they haven’t gone unchecked: More than 90 Minnesotans were charged in federal fraud investigations that began under the Biden administration, at least 60 of which have resulted in convictions.

Yet, apparently incensed by Shirley’s report, the White House ushered a scourge of ICE agents to descend upon the city—though their presence has only caused more problems.

On Wednesday, an ICE agent in Minneapolis shot and killed a 37-year-old woman, Renee Nicole Good, just a few blocks from her home. Video footage of the attack suggested Good was attempting to comply with the masked agents’ orders to drive away, but one member of the deportation agency opted to shoot her several times in the face, instead.

Eyewitnesses to the shooting told MPR News that Good posed “no threat” to the agents.

Donald Trump has already cut off $10 billion in funding for social services such as childcare and aid for poor families in five blue states, including Minnesota.

Trump and JD Vance Say You Can Expect to Die for Disobeying ICE

The president and his number two argued that deadly force was a totally reasonable response in the Minnesota ICE shooting.

A sign that says "ICE are terrorist" hangs above a photo of Renee Good, who was shot dead by ICE in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The photo says, "RIP Renee. Murdered by ICE"
Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu/Getty Images

Donald Trump and JD Vance want you to know that not abiding federal agents may result in your death.

Less than 24 hours after a federal immigration officer shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis, the vice president was already positing that the shooting should be used as a kind of litmus test for political office.

“Every congressional democrat and every democrat who’s running for president should be asked a simple question: Do you think this officer was wrong in defending his life against a deranged leftist who tried to run him over?” Vance wrote in a post on X.

“These people are going to try to arrest our law enforcement for doing their jobs. The least the media could do is ask them about it,” he added.

Trump also attempted to defend Good’s murder by sharing a clip from Fox News’s Hannity, where contributor Nicole Parker argued that deadly force was justified when “a vehicle is coming at you and is being used as a weapon.”

But it’s not clear that Good tried to “run over” an ICE agent at all, or that Good’s vehicle was being used as a weapon.

Vance shared one slow-motion clip of the incident making the rounds on right-wing internet that appeared to show Good driving toward an agent who was standing in front of her car.

This video does not include footage of moments before the shooting when Good, who was blocking traffic, waved the agents by and urged them to “go around!” Instead, the ICE agents swarmed her vehicle, pulling on the doors, and demanding she “get out of the fucking car!” When she attempted to drive away from the group of officers, the officer standing in front of the vehicle shot her in the head at least three times.

Republican Representative Wesley Hunt claimed on NewsNation Wednesday night that Good’s death was “completely avoidable” if only she had followed the instructions of the ICE agents—who descended out of an unmarked vehicle and did not attempt to identify themselves.

“The bottom line is this, when a federal officer gives you instructions you abide by them and then you get to keep your life,” Hunt said. “And it is clear that she tried to use her vehicle as a weapon, mow over an ICE agent, and now she is dead.”

Trump Makes Stunning Confession on How Long U.S. Will Be in Venezuela

In a new interview, Trump revealed his vision for the future of Venezuela.

Donald Trump
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump is planning on having the U.S. control Venezuela for years.

“Only time will tell,” Trump told The New York Times in an interview released on Thursday morning. “We will rebuild it in a very profitable way.... We’re going to be using oil, and we’re going to be taking oil. We’re getting oil prices down, and we’re going to be giving money to Venezuela, which they desperately need.”

This indefinite timeline that Trump is working with only worsens this wanton might = right approach to the most oil-rich, historically left-leaning nations in the world.

The Times attempted to clarify, asking the president for a specific timeline, from three months to a year.

“I would say much longer,” Trump replied.

This comes just days after Trump declared the U.S is in charge of the country—although it appears that the Venezuelan government is still functioning, as it swore in Maduro-supporting Vice President Delcy Rodríguez on Monday.

Even still, the bravado and basic disregard for global sovereignty that has defined this attack, kidnapping, and incoming occupation is likely only the beginning of a long string of problems for Venezuelans, and people across the world—just as Trump promised.

JD Vance Has Chilling Warning About ICE in Wake of Minnesota Shooting

It sounds like Vance wants to increase ICE activity.

Vice President JD Vance speaks
Ryan Collerd/AFP/Getty Images

Hours after an ICE agent shot and killed a legal observer in Minneapolis, the Trump administration announced plans to invest in even more ICE activity.

In a sit-down interview with Fox News Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance revealed that he expects “deportation numbers [to] ramp up” as the agency increases hiring in the coming year.

“I think we’re going to see those deportation numbers ramp up as we get more and more people online, working for ICE, going door to door, and making sure that if you’re an illegal alien, you’ve gotta get out and apply [for citizenship] through the proper channels,” Vance told the network.

Vance’s timing couldn’t be worse, especially considering that the administration’s commitment to Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s growth was already in the works.

Last week, internal documents obtained by The Washington Post revealed that the deportation agency had earmarked $100 million for online advertisements over the next year, hoping to draw gun rights advocates and military enthusiasts into its ranks.

The agency’s so-called “wartime recruitment” strategy involves a nationwide hiring spree that aims to take on as many as 10,000 new officers across the country.

That massive expenditure is practically a drop in the bucket of ICE’s 2026 budget allotment, however. Congress virtually tripled the agency’s budget this summer when it passed Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, jumping its appropriations from roughly $9.6 billion to $30 billion. (At the same time, the Republican-controlled legislature insisted that it was fiscally necessary to take a hatchet to Medicaid, gutting billions of dollars from the critical public health care program.)

Meanwhile, Minneapolis residents are still reeling from an agent’s decision to shoot dead a 37-year-old woman, Renee Nicole Good, who had been sitting in her car just a few blocks from where she lived.

“That’s so stupid” that she was killed, Donna Ganger—Good’s mother—told the Minnesota Star Tribune. Good leaves behind her 6-year-old son, whose father died in 2023 at the age of 36.

“There’s nobody else in his life,” the child’s paternal grandfather told the Tribune. “I’ll drive. I’ll fly. To come and get my grandchild.”

