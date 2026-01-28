Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Ghislaine Maxwell Drops New Epstein Allegations—and They’re a Doozy

Ghislaine Maxwell accused the Department of Justice of failing to investigate nearly 30 of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell sit close together on a bench
The US Justice Department/Handout/Anadolu/Getty Images

Longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell has revealed that more than two dozen men received cushy plea deals with the government.

In a habeas petition filed Tuesday aimed at preemptively ending her prison sentence, Maxwell alleged that 29 friends of the notorious sex trafficker had been “protected” by the Justice Department by way of “secret settlements.”

Those settlements went to “25 men” and four potential “co-conspirators,” reported The Daily Beast. The petition has prompted questions regarding the identities of the cloaked individuals—and why the DOJ would offer them protection.

Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act on November 19 to force the executive branch to release the files in their entirety. The bill stipulated that the Justice Department had 30 days to comply, but that deadline has since disappeared in the rearview. It is now late January, and less than one percent of the files has been made publicly available.

In a Tuesday court filing, the DOJ offered vague placations that it expects to process the trove, which includes two million documents, “in the near term.” Officials did not provide a specific date for the full release, as required by law.

Employees at the Justice Department are reportedly manually reviewing the pages to find and redact the names of victims and, presumably, censor mentions of protected individuals.

So far, the DOJ has released roughly 12,285 documents related to the Epstein files, totalling 125,575 pages.

Earlier this month, Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie called for a special master or independent counsel to hold the DOJ to a timeline as it drags its feet on the cache.

“The Department of Justice is openly defying the law by refusing to release the full Epstein files,” Khanna said in a statement. “Millions of files are being kept from the public.”

Maxwell was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in jail for playing an active role in Epstein’s crimes, identifying and grooming vulnerable young women while normalizing their abuse at the hands of her millionaire boyfriend. Maxwell’s attorneys have pressed the White House for a pardon for several months now, though the White House has not indicated it will grant one.

A July interview between Maxwell and the DOJ proved incredibly fruitful for the convict, however, sparking concerns that the Trump administration had offered Maxwell a quid pro quo in exchange for a revised “Epstein list.”

Shortly after she spoke with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Maxwell—one of the worst sex criminals of the century—received an extremely cushy transfer, shipping her from a Florida prison to a low-security prison camp in Texas where she has been granted many privileges not typically afforded to inmates. Her time behind bars has since included meal service in her cell, unlimited toilet paper, and access to private visitations in a chaplain’s office outside standard visiting hours. Her requests to be separated from other inmates have also been granted, with tables and cellmates reportedly being relocated at her whim.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Stephen Miller Pulls Stunning 180 on Alex Pretti Killing

It looks like Stephen Miller is starting to realize he messed up.

A person holds a sign that says, "We demand justice for Alex Pretti" during a protest in Minneapolis against ICE's presence in Minnesota
Scott Olson/Getty Images

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller has suddenly changed his story on Alex Pretti’s killing after Donald Trump’s inner circle began to turn on him.

In a statement Tuesday, Miller conceded that Customs and Border Protection agents “may not have been following protocol” when they shot and killed Pretti.

Miller claimed that the White House had “provided clear guidance to DHS that the extra personnel that had been sent to Minnesota for force protection should be used for conducting fugitive operations to create a physical barrier between the arrest teams and the disruptors.”

“We are evaluating why the CBP team may not have been following that protocol,” he added.

To be sure, Miller’s statement didn’t meet the level of an apology or even a revelation, considering that any person who actually watched a video of the shooting could tell that it’s not protocol to fire 10 rounds at a disarmed man who was pinned to the ground.

But it’s a long way from Miller’s initial baseless claim that Pretti was a “would-be assassin” who’d attempted to murder federal law enforcement officers.

Miller’s callous response to federal agents killing an American citizen in broad daylight has not impressed his fellow Republicans. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Senator Thom Tillis took Miller to task for attacking Pretti “before he had even talked with anybody on the ground.”

“Stephen Miller never fails to live up to my expectations of incompetence,” Tillis said, adding that if he were president, Miller would already be out of Washington.

Speaking to the press Monday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt did not defend Miller’s “assassin” comment, and the ghoulish policy adviser was notably absent from a two-hour meeting Monday between Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Did Trump Just Screw Himself Over on the Minnesota ICE Case?

Donald Trump just gave away his entire game.

People in Minneapolis protest against ICE's presence in Minnesota
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The president’s social media addiction may have just cost him another court case.

In a post on Truth Social Wednesday morning, Donald Trump openly attempted to sway Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey into fulfilling his immigration agenda, a blatant violation of the Tenth Amendment.

“Surprisingly, Mayor Jacob Frey just stated that, ‘Minneapolis does not, and will not, enforce Federal Immigration Laws,’” Trump wrote. “This is after having had a very good conversation with him. Could somebody in his inner sanctum please explain that this statement is a very serious violation of the Law, and that he is PLAYING WITH FIRE!”

The problem for Trump’s bloviating is twofold. Not only is Minnesota—or any state, for that matter—not required to enforce federal law under the “anti-commandeering doctrine” of the Tenth Amendment, but his insistence that the North Star State do so effectively spells out that he’s attempting to strong-arm Minnesota into changing its local policies.

Legal reporters noted that detail alone could prove disastrous for Trump’s side in Minnesota’s federal lawsuit, which requests a temporary restraining order to end Operation Metro Surge. Officials have described ICE’s presence as an “unprecedented surge of DHS agents into the state.”

“Trump could not have designed a better statement to convince Judge Menendez that Operation Metro Surge is meant to coerce policy changes,” posted Politico’s Kyle Cheney. “And the menacing ‘playing with fire’ is exactly the kind of statement (‘retribution is coming’) that worked against the administration in court earlier this week.”

The Supreme Court has ruled several times that states cannot be forced to enact federal policy and that the federal government cannot sway state policy, setting national precedent in rulings such as Printz v. United States (1997) and New York v. United States (1992).

In just a few short weeks, Operation Metro Surge has conducted militarized raids across Minnesota, terrorizing residents while carrying out what state officials have described as “dangerous, illegal, and unconstitutional stops and arrests, all under the guise of lawful immigration enforcement.”

The federal presence has also claimed the lives of two U.S. citizens. In the last month, agents with ICE and Customs and Border Protection shot and killed two U.S. citizens: Veterans Affairs ICU nurse Alex Pretti and award-winning poet Renee Nicole Good.

In 2025, the agency killed 32 people—its deadliest year in more than two decades.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

ICE Breaks International Law and Tries to Enter Ecuador Consulate

This is a clear violation of the Vienna Convention.

A close-up of an ICE agent's vest and badge
Jim Watson/Pool/Getty Images

ICE may have provoked an international incident by attempting to enter the Ecuadorian Consulate in Minneapolis Tuesday.

At about 11 a.m., diplomatic staff had to block an ICE agent from entering the building, which is off limits to law enforcement without prior authorization from Ecuador under the Vienna Convention. Ecuador’s Foreign Ministry lodged a formal diplomatic complaint with the U.S. Embassy in Ecuador over the attempted entry “so that acts of this nature don’t happen again.”

In a video of the incident, consulate staff can be seen rushing to the building’s entrance after the agent opens the door. The staff informed him, “This is the Ecuadorean Consulate, you’re not allowed to enter.” In response, the ICE agent replied, “If you touch me, I’ll grab you.”

According to The New York Times, the Consulate building is clearly labeled with Ecuador’s national seal. In a statement, Ecuador’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “Consulate staff immediately prevented the ICE official from entering the consular building, thereby guaranteeing the protection of the Ecuadorians who found themselves in the consular building in that moment, and activating emergency protocols issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Movement.”

Five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, detained by ICE agents last week along with his father, was a native of Ecuador along with his father, and the pair were pursuing asylum claims in the U.S. ICE agents allegedly used the child as bait to detain his family members.

The Vienna Convention clearly states that a country’s embassies and consulates are considered sovereign territory of that country, and protected by diplomatic immunity from unauthorized entry from the host nation. Tuesday’s incident is just more proof that ICE agents have no regard for the law, and see no checks on their power and authority.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Witness Who Recorded Pretti Shooting Drops Bombshell About Fed Probe

Minnesota resident Stella Carlson says no one in the federal government has reached out to her while investigating the shooting.

A woman wearing a face mask and a winter coat holds a piece of paper that reads "Justice for Alex Pretti" with a photo of his face. Others stand near her, also wearing face masks.
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
People mourn at a makeshift memorial in the area where 37-year-old Alex Pretti was shot dead by federal immigration agents earlier in the day in Minneapolis, on January 24.

The woman who filmed federal agents shooting and killing Alex Pretti still hasn’t been contacted by the government days later, only fanning accusations of a federal cover-up.

“Have you been contacted by anyone from the federal government?” CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked Minnesota resident Stella Carlson, whose footage has been crucial in delegitimizing the Trump administration’s lies about Pretti. “FBI?”

“No, no, I have not. I do have a legal team now who are fielding much of that, and I am no longer accessible in those ways,” Carlson replied.

“I talked to your attorney this morning; she said she had not received any outreach from the FBI or anybody from the federal government,” Cooper said.

“I do not think they have my name yet,” said Carlson, a shocking oversight given that it’s been four days since the shooting. She then expressed that she had zero confidence in a federal investigation into Pretti’s killing.

“I have faith in various representatives throughout our country who are trying to do the right thing.… I have faith in our local government in Minnesota,” Carlson said. “But [the federal government is] trying to block that from happening. They wouldn’t even let the investigative team come to the crime scene. Their goal is to protect themselves and to spin stories.”

​​

Speaking to an eyewitness of a killing seems to be a very basic requirement in an investigation, and yet the federal government seems to have gone out of its way not to do it. Carlson isn’t the only Minnesotan who’s been alarmed by the federal government’s sparse, shady investigative protocol here.

“Feels like a cover-up to me.… One thing’s certainly true: The state government has the right to criminally charge anyone, including a federal agent, who commits a crime in our state,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told Democracy Now! on Tuesday. “But what the federal authorities seem to be doing in the three cases of shootings here in Minnesota is to say, ‘Yeah, we kind of know that you have the right to prosecute us, so what we’re going to do is frustrate your capability of prosecuting us by grabbing evidence, by spiriting people away out of the state, by allowing our agents to wear masks so they’re never accountable.’ This is the sort of tactic that they’re using.”

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Man Who Sprayed Ilhan Omar at Town Hall Was Huge Fan of Trump

Anthony Kazmierczak posted quite a bit about how much he loved the president.

A man kneels as he is held down by three others, just after attacking Representative Ilhan Omar at a town hall.
Angelina Katsanis/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Kazmierczak is tackled after charging at Representative Ilhan Omar during a town hall event in Minneapolis, on January 27.

The man who attacked Representative Ilhan Omar by spraying an unknown substance appears to have been a big supporter of Donald Trump and MAGA. 

Anthony Kazmierczak, 55, followed multiple right-wing accounts on X, including Libs of TikTok, Charlie Kirk, Ben Shapiro, and Tim Pool. On Facebook, Kazmierczak had changed his profile picture to Trump multiple times and regularly criticized Democratic politicians like Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (in addition to his attacks on Omar).

X screenshot PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 @patriottakes Anthony Kazmierczak, the man who attacked Ilhan Omar tonight at her town hall, has made Trump his profile picture multiple times on Facebook. Anthony also goes by “Andy.” (screenshot of his posts on Facebook page)
X screenshot PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 @patriottakes Andrew Kazmierczak posted this pro-Trump political cartoon to his Facebook in 2022. Looks like he has been a Trump supporter for years.

All of this seems to indicate that Kazmierczak’s attack on Omar at a town hall was premeditated, and fueled by his political sentiments. He was immediately tackled by security after spraying Omar, who refused to stop her town hall, telling the crowd, “We will continue. These f***ing a**holes are not going to get away with it!”

“Here’s the reality that people like this ugly man don’t understand: We are Minnesota strong, and we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us,” Omar added. She continued to speak and take questions for about 30 minutes afterward. 

Trump has attacked Omar for several weeks, repeating racist tropes against her and the Somali American community, which has a large presence in Minnesota. On Tuesday, he repeated those slurs in Iowa, saying that Somalis “have to show that they can love our country. They have to be proud. Not like Ilhan Omar.… This wise guy, you know, she’s always talking about the Constitution—‘You know, provides me with the following. You know, the Constitution.’ She comes from a country that’s a disaster. It’s probably—it’s considered … it’s not even a country, OK? It barely has a government. I don’t think it does. They’re good at one thing: pirates. But they don’t do that anymore.”

The president bears responsibility for inciting these attacks on Omar, a four-term congresswoman. But he has a long history of refusing to take responsibility for his words and actions, and his initial response to the attack on Omar was to pile on.  

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump’s Response to Ilhan Omar Attack Is as Ugly as It Gets

Representative Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown liquid at a town hall. When Trump was asked about the attack, he made a disgusting claim.

Security holds back a man with a syringe in his hand, as Ilhan Omar looks at them.
Octavio JONES/AFP/Getty Images
Kazmierczak is tackled after charging at Representative Ilhan Omar during a town hall event in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 27.

President Trump used the Tuesday night spray attack against Representative Ilhan Omar to further berate the congresswoman—accusing her of spraying herself, although video of the incident clearly shows the contrary.

“No. I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud. I really don’t think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” the president told ABC’s Rachel Scott when asked if he had seen the attack. “I haven’t seen [the video]. No, no. I hope I don’t have to bother.”

Omar was confronted by 55-year-old Anthony James Kazmierczak at her Minnesota town hall on Tuesday night. Kazmierczak sprayed an unknown substance, which apparently had a pungent, unpleasant scent, at Omar before being tackled to the ground and arrested. Omar continued her town hall virtually unfazed.

Trump has been lobbing racist attacks at Omar, the first Somali American member of Congress, and the entirety of Somalia for weeks, making baseless accusations about her personal life, finances, and home.

“He literally brought her up earlier today at a rally btw,” streamer Hasan Piker noted after Trump’s comments. “He talks about her in insane ways pretty much at every single rally and most pressers. Freak.”

“These fuckers bullied everyone into deifying Charlie Kirk when he was killed, but when Ilhan Omar is attacked, this is what the president can get away with saying,” Medhi Hassan wrote on X.

As someone who has been attacked while speaking—nearly killed by an assassin’s bullet—you’d think Trump would be able to express a modicum of sympathy for Omar. He could’ve kept it short and sweet, something like “You never wanna see that.” But instead he decided to keep slandering a woman who faces hatred and violence every day for fighting for her principles and beliefs.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Thinks This Is the Main Issue With Alex Pretti’s Death

So much for the Second Amendment, I guess?

A photo of Alex Pretti at a memorial
Angelina Katsanis/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The president just can’t get behind the fact that slain Minneapolis protester Alex Pretti was licensed to carry a firearm.

Donald Trump—a born and bred New Yorker—mentioned Pretti’s gun permit status at least three times on Tuesday, apparently in disbelief that someone in the American Midwest could legally walk around with guns.

“You can’t have guns. You can’t walk in with guns, you just can’t,” Trump told reporters on the White House lawn Tuesday afternoon.

Later, at a restaurant in Iowa, the topic came up again.

“He certainly shouldn’t have been carrying a gun,” Trump said, noting that he viewed Pretti’s death as an “unfortunate situation.”

“I don’t like that he had a gun. I don’t like that he had two fully loaded magazines. That’s a lot of bad stuff,” Trump said.

Moments before ICE agents shot the 37-year-old dead in the street, videos taken from multiple angles depicted Pretti with no weapon in his hands. Instead, he was filming federal officers with a phone, while his other hand—which remained empty—was raised.

Pretti intervened when an agent shoved a woman, trying to help her back on her feet before he was slammed to the ground by seven ICE agents—one of which shot Pretti 10 times in a span of five seconds, ending Pretti’s life.

The widely documented reality of the situation has not prevented the Trump administration from attempting to twist the narrative into one that benefits its immigration aims, even if that means attacking Pretti’s Second Amendment rights, which were created to defend the American populace from exactly the kind of federal tyranny executed in Minneapolis.

Almost immediately after Pretti—a highly respected ICU nurse who worked in Veterans’ Affairs—was killed, Department of Homeland Security officials quickly branded him as a “domestic terrorist,” insisting that his death was justified on the basis that he had supposedly “approached officers with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun.”

But even as the White House has attempted to shift the optics on its operations in Minnesota, Trump has still continued to scold Pretti for daring to carry his gun on his person while he protested through the streets of Minneapolis.

“I don’t like the fact that he was carrying a gun that was fully loaded and he had two magazines with him, it’s pretty unusual,” Trump told Fox News Tuesday. “But nobody knows when they saw the gun or how they saw the gun.”

That has put the White House at odds with gun lobbyists, including the National Rifle Association, which was the single largest outside donor in Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. At the time, the organization donated $30 million to transplant him from the golden escalator into the Oval Office. In 2020, it donated another $16.6 million to Trump’s aims.

Responding to a post after Pretti’s death by U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, in which the Trump official claimed law enforcement are “legally justified” in shooting Americans in possession of firearms, the NRA posted: “This sentiment … is dangerous and wrong. Responsible public voices should be awaiting a full investigation, not making generalizations and demonizing law-abiding citizens.”

Gun Owners of America took on a more forceful tone, writing online that “the Second Amendment protects Americans’ right to bear arms while protesting—a right the federal government must not infringe upon.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Leaked Memo Exposes How DHS Is Building a Database on Protesters

Federal immigration agents are being told to collect as much personal data about anti-ICE protesters as they can.

People protest against ICE's presence in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Octavio JONES/AFP/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security is collecting information on Minnesotans protesting ICE.

Federal agents from ICE and Homeland Security Investigations assigned to Minneapolis received a memo earlier this month asking them to collect identifying information on protesters and so-called agitators, CNN reported Tuesday.

Federal agents from the agencies were asked to fill out a form titled “intel collection non-arrests,” and “capture all images, license plates, identifications, and general information on hotels, agitators, protestors, etc., so we can capture it all in one consolidated form,” according to communications obtained by CNN.

Among the likely subjects of this massive surveillance scheme was Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old ICU nurse who was killed by Customs and Border Protection agents in broad daylight. A few days before he was killed, Pretti was beaten by a group of federal agents he was monitoring, and suffered a broken rib. A source told CNN that federal agents knew Pretti’s name, but did not clarify if he was in this database.

Last week, a masked ICE agent warned a woman filming their activities in Portland, Maine, that her information would be entered into a “nice little database” that would label her a domestic terrorist. This week, federal agents have reportedly started making house calls on volunteer ICE watchers they hope to intimidate.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, a well-documented liar, claimed that her agency was not compiling a database of so-called “domestic terrorists,” but that it was “standard protocol” to collect information on law-breaking “violent agitators” in order to “advance prosecution.”

“We do of course monitor and investigate and refer all threats, assaults and obstruction of our officers to the appropriate law enforcement,” McLaughlin said. “Obstructing and assaulting law enforcement is a felony and a federal crime.”

It seems that federal agents have lost the plot on what obstruction actually entails. Federal agents have aggressively approached citizen ICE watchers simply monitoring their operations, threatening to arrest them—or worse. And DHS’s claims of assault against federal officers have continued to crumble under the slightest scrutiny.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

“I Erase Your Voice”: ICE Agents Threaten People After Alex Pretti

Getting away with killing civilians appears to have emboldened federal immigration agents.

Federal immigration agents stand in a parking lot in Minneapolis.
Jack Califano/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Federal officers stationed in Minnesota don’t seem to be interested in lowering the temperature.

An ICE agent issued a chilling warning to a legal observer Tuesday, informing them that if “you raise your voice, I will erase your voice.”

“Are you serious? You said if I raise my voice, you will erase my voice?” the observer asked incredulously.

“Yes, exactly,” the agent responded.

Within the last three weeks, agents with ICE and Customs and Border Protection have shot and killed two U.S. citizens: Veterans Affairs ICU nurse Alex Pretti and award-winning poet Renee Nicole Good.

The agencies have also deported people from the U.S. without due process, ripped children from their parents, and ushered thousands of untrained agents into cities and neighborhoods where they are not wanted.

A CBS News poll published days before Pretti’s killing on Saturday in Minneapolis found that 61 percent of surveyed Americans felt that ICE agents were “too tough” when stopping and detaining people.

In the face of ICE’s seemingly endless violence, thousands of Minnesotans have risen up in protest, creating a call for change so loud that even Washington couldn’t ignore it.

By Monday, Donald Trump had unveiled a new plan for Minnesota in a flailing Hail Mary attempt to salvage his increasingly unpopular immigration agenda. In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that border czar Tom Homan would be shipped to Minnesota to run ICE and CBP. Customs and Border Protection boss Greg Bovino, on the other hand, got the boot.

Meanwhile, the president almost immediately threw the de facto leaders of his deportation scheme—namely, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller—under the bus in order to save his own skin, attempting to frame himself in front of reporters as a level-headed witness to the ICE killings rather than the primary and active architect of the agency’s recent overreach.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington