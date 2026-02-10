“Do You Think You’re Going to Hell?“: ICE Chief Pressed on Terror
Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons testified in the House about his agency’s aggression.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement chief Todd Lyons faced tough questions while defending his agency’s wanton violence before a meeting of the House Homeland Security Committee Tuesday—but none tougher than the ones from Representative LaMonica McIver.
“Mr. Lyons, do you consider yourself a religious man?” McIver asked.
“Yes, ma’am,” Lyons replied.
“Oh, yes! Okay, well how do you think Judgement Day will work for you with so much blood on your hands?” the New Jersey Democrat asked.
“I’m not gonna entertain that question, ma’am,” Lyon said.
“Oh, okay, of course not. Do you think you’re going to hell, Mr. Lyons?” McIver pressed.
Their exchange was interrupted by the smack of Chair Andrew Garbarino’s gavel, who urged the lawmakers to “adhere to established standards of decorum and debate.”
“Mr. Chairman, I was asking a question,” McIver replied. “You guys are always talking about religion here and the Bible, I mean, it’s okay for me to ask a question, right?”
McIver continued: “How many government agencies, Mr. Lyons, are you aware of that routinely kill American citizens and still get funding?”
Again, Lyons refused to “entertain” the question.
“Of course you’re not, exactly. Once again, questions that you cannot answer,” McIver replied.
“This is why we need to abolish ICE,” McIver urged, before yielding back her time.
Last year, McIver was arrested during a visit to an ICE detention center in New Jersey and charged with “assaulting, impeding, and interfering” with law enforcement officers as they moved to unlawfully arrest Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. McIver has pleaded not guilty and recently moved to appeal a judge’s decision not to dismiss all of the charges.
Those weren’t all the questions that the Lyons refused to answer. The ICE chief wouldn’t say whether any federal agents had been fired since the deadly shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Lyons also wouldn’t say whether those two deserved to die because the investigations into their deaths were still ongoing.
Instead, Lyons insisted that it was the ICE agents who were really the victims of their own sweeping immigration enforcement crackdown, and refused to commit to unmasking the agents under his supervision.