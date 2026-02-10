DOJ Identifies UAE Sultan Behind Epstein Email on Torture Video
Members of Congress are slowly pressuring the Justice Department to identify redacted names in the Epstein files.
Representative Thomas Massie has identified Emirati businessman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem as the recipient of the “I loved the torture video” email from disgraced sex predator Jeffrey Epstein. The sultan’s name was initially redacted.
“A sultan seems to have sent this,” Massie said Monday evening, after viewing the unredacted files. “DOJ should make this public.”
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche quickly replied to Massie. “You looked at the document. You know it’s an email address that was redacted. The law requires redactions for personally identifiable information, including if in an email address,” he said. “And you know that the Sultan’s name is available unredacted in the files.”
Blanche’s post was hit with a community note that disputed his reasoning.
“The Epstein Files Transparency Act allows redaction of PII only in very narrow circumstances, such as an unwarranted invasion of privacy or the risk of jeopardizing a federal investigation,” it read. “It is unlikely the cited email would meet that criterion.”
As Massie concluded, Blanche “tacitly admitted that Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem was the sender of the torture video.”
Sulayem is currently the chairman and CEO of DP World, an international logistics company worth billions headquartered in Dubai.
The public version of the email, dated April 24, 2009, shows Epstein messaging someone, “where are you? Are you ok, I loved the torture video.”
That person responds back, “I am in china I will be in the US 2nd week of May.”
It is unclear what the nature of the “torture video” Epstein refers to is. But given just about everything else we know about him, it’s hard not to imagine that this is exactly what it looks like, if not worse.
The DP World executive had a rather intimate correspondence with Epstein.
“This girl is russian father Cypriot mom I met her two years ago she goes to t=e American university in Dubai,” Sulayem wrote to Epstein in September 2015, in another email that identifies him by name. “She got engaged but now she back with me. The best sex I ever had amazing body.”
There are also multiple receipts from the sultan for a 23andMe test and a 2012 dinner invitation to Epstein’s home.
Neither DP World nor Sulayem have publicly commented.