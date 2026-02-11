Democrat Begs Pam Bondi to Use Her Canned Burn Book Insults on Him
Representative Jared Moskowitz mocked the attorney general’s attempts to discredit Democratic lawmakers.
Attorney General Pam Bondi got called out Wednesday for using a cheat sheet of personal attacks against Democratic lawmakers in order to dodge tough questions and—ironically—offered a pathetic comeback.
During a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Florida Representative Jared Moskowitz tore into the Department of Justice for repeatedly lying about Donald Trump’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
For example, FBI Director Kash Patel had previously claimed Trump’s name appeared in the Epstein file fewer than 100 times, Moskowitz said.
“We now know that’s not true. Trump’s name appears more times in the Epstein files than God’s name appears in the book about God,” Moskowitz said, holding up a Bible. “OK, by the way, this is the Trump Bible—move over, King James.
“Trump’s name also appears more times in the Epstein file than Harry Potter’s name appears in the seven books about Harry Potter,” he added.
Democratic lawmakers who reviewed the unredacted files this week have claimed that Trump’s name appeared “more than a million times.”
It seems that Moskowitz couldn’t be bothered to actually ask Bondi any substantive questions—and rightly so. The attorney general had repeatedly demonstrated she wasn’t interested in providing any answers. Instead, she continually referred to her own burn book on Democrats, firing back accusations that were unrelated to the hearing.
At the end of his speaking time, Moskowitz actually challenged Bondi to take her best shot at him.
“So, because I’m curious, and I’d like to see, flip to the ‘Jared Moskowitz’ section of the binder. I’m interested to see what staff provided on the ‘oppo’ on me,” Moskowitz said. “And because we’re in the Olympics, I’m gonna give it a grade.”
He held up a blank score card as another lawmaker laughed into the microphone.
“So, first of all, nothing is funny about mocking the Bible and holding up a Trump Bible—that’s what you did,” Bondi replied. “You made a joke, and I find offense to that, that’s all I have to say to you. Shame.”
“I want it from the burn book. Which is the best one? What you got?” Moskowitz pressed. The committee chairman quickly moved on.
Bondi gave a truly humiliating performance before the panel Wednesday, losing her cool at questions about Epstein and even seemingly lying under oath to defend Trump.