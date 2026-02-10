Ro Khanna Reads Out Names of “Six Powerful Men” in Epstein Files

“Salvatore Nuara, Zurab Mikeladze, Leonic Leonov, Nicola Caputo, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, CEO of Dubai Ports World. And billionaire businessman Leslie Wexner, who was labeled as a ‘co-conspirator,’ by the FBI.” Khanna said. “Now my question is: Why did it take Thomas Massie and me going to the Justice Department to get these six men’s identities to become public? And if we found six men that they were hiding in two hours, imagine how many men they are covering up for in those three million files.”

Former Victoria’s Secret CEO Les Wexner was revealed as a possible co-conspirator of sex predator Jeffrey Epstein in a 2019 FBI document, even as FBI Director Kash Patel claimed under oath last year that the agency had no knowledge of any other sex traffickers in the Epstein files. And the UAE’s Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem was identified as the recipient of the “I loved the torture video” email from Epstein. The sultan’s name was initially redacted.

As for the other men—Salvatore Nuara is rumored to be a former NYPD contact from Epstein’s black book. The most notable, Nicola Caputo, is a former European Parliament member. Little is publicly known about Mikeladze and Leonov.