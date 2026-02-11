Trump Tanked Job Growth in 2025 to Basically Nothing
It was the worst year for job growth outside of a recession since 2003.
It’s official: the jobless boom of Donald Trump’s first year back in office was even worse than we originally thought.
A jobs report published Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics contained significant downward revisions for the already weak job growth numbers in 2025. Last year, the labor market added only 181,000 jobs total.
Previous estimations had suggested that 584,000 jobs were created in 2025.
Earlier this week, Donald Trump’s economic adviser Peter Navarro suggested that these kinds of dismal job numbers weren’t a fluke at all. In fact, they were the new normal. But even he underestimated just how bad things had gotten.
“We have to revise our expectations down significantly for what a monthly job number should look like. When we were letting in two million illegal aliens, they’re coming in, coming in, we had to produce 200,000 jobs a month for a steady state,” Navarro said Tuesday, adding that “50,000 a month is going to be more like what we need.”
While roughly 50,000 a month would’ve been in line with the initial projections of 584,000 new jobs, the average number of jobs being created per month is clearly much lower—only about 15,000 new jobs per month on average.
Economist Paul Krugman told The New Republic earlier Wednesday that job growth since Trump implemented his tariff policy in April “is basically nil.”
“Most economists think that we had no job growth in 2025, or close enough, within measurement error,” he said. “And it may be getting worse.”
Navarro’s remarks revealed that the Trump administration doesn’t actually care if undocumented immigrants are good for the economy, because nothing is more important than the president’s ethno-nationalist reengineering of the country.
That’s not the only Trump policy priority that’s hurting the economy: the federal workforce saw a significant cut of 324,000 jobs in 2025, according to the new data. And while manufacturing saw a gain of 5,000 jobs in January, it’s still 83,000 jobs short of where the industry was a year prior, painting a poor picture of Trump’s so-called “Golden Age” for American manufacturing.
The new data suggested that the jobs market may have started to recover slightly in January, with the creation of 130,000 new jobs. While the unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 percent, it still remained elevated from where it sat a year earlier.
Heather Long, the chief economist for Navy Federal Credit Union, has dubbed the current jobs trend as a “hiring recession” or “jobless boom.”
“It’s a scenario that is picture perfect for Wall Street, but tough for many on Main Street,” Long wrote on Substack. While some economic growth was still being spurred by AI -jobs, a lack of hiring positions had caused Americans to feel “stuck and anxious.”