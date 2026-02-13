Russ Vought Helped Kill USAID—and Is Now Using the Money for Himself
The White House Office of Management and Budget director has decided what is happening with USAID funds.
Disgraced sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein said he had “new administration people” visiting his Little Saint James Island in 2016—just a month before President Trump’s first inauguration.
In a December 2016 email to Bill Gates, Epstein told him, “come to visit the island. New administration people visiting.”
We can only speculate which people from the colorful cast of Trump characters were on pedophile island, but one possibility is Steve Bannon, Trump’s then-adviser who had a genuine friendship with Epstein. Stephen Feinberg, now Trump’s deputy secretary of defense, was also close to Trump in his first term and has been named in the files.
“These people are playing in our faces,” Nina Turner commented. ”They need to be charged. Period.”
“Donald Trump did drain the swamp, right from the White House to Epstein Island,” one X user wrote.
This document only publicly reaffirms the connection to the perverted financier that people in both Trump’s first and second term have had—and in some cases lied about. On Thursday, another email from 2016 showed Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz inviting Epstein to his Valentine’s Day party—eight years after Epstein was registered as a sex offender. And on Wednesday, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick admitted he visited Epstein’s pedophile island with his wife and children in 2012 after he lied dramatically about cutting off all contact with the predator.