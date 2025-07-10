Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Edith Olmsted/
/

John Fetterman Throws His Family Under the Bus to Suck Up to Trump

Senator John Fetterman, whose wife is a formerly undocumented immigrant, is suddenly a big fan of ICE.

Senator John Fetterman walks in the Capitol
Allison Robbert/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Senator John Fetterman has once again turned his back on undocumented immigrants with the rubber stamp from Donald Trump.

“ICE performs an important job for our country,” Fetterman wrote on X Thursday. “Any calls to abolish ICE are 💯 inappropriate and outrageous.”

But “Abolish ICE” has long been a slogan used by the exact kind of progressives who first got Fetterman elected to the Senate in 2022. Since then, the so-called Democrat has betrayed his own voter base time and time again by supporting Trump’s efforts to target and deport undocumented immigrants (even though his own wife Gisele was undocumented). But now, Fetterman appears to have been emboldened by the president’s support.

On Wednesday, Fetterman defended ICE officers following an allegedly coordinated attack on an ICE facility in Texas.

“Absolutely unacceptable. Terrible. Awful,” Fetterman said. “ICE agents are just doing their job and I fully support that. For me and people in my party, you know, to abolish it or treat them as criminals or anything, that’s inappropriate and outrageous. ICE performs an important, an important job for our nation.”

During a meeting at the White House with African leaders Wednesday, Trump openly agreed with the Democrat. “The new John Fetterman is exactly what you said—he’s right, he’s right,” Trump said. “And we have to protect our police officers, and we will, and we have been.”

Fetterman told the Daily Mail the following day that the president’s comments “made [his] parents proud.”

“They’re big Fox News viewers,” Fetterman continued. “My whole family is Republican.”

A few hours later, he posted on X reiterating his statement and condemning calls to abolish ICE.

But not everyone was feeling pride. Annie Wu Henry, who ran the Fetterman campaign’s social media, responded to Fetterman’s latest post on X by sharing a campaign video where the Democrat took the opposite view when discussing his own family.

“Ya know, I was asked, ‘Your wife’s family broke the law, what do you think of that?’ And I said, ‘Well I’m so grateful that they did because if they didn’t have the courage to take that step I wouldn’t have the three beautiful children that I have today,’” Fetterman said in the voiceover.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Ken Paxton’s Wife Files for Divorce “in Light of Recent Discoveries”

State Senator Angela Paxton said she wants to end her 38-year marriage “on biblical grounds.”

Texas State Senator Angela Paxton
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Texas State Senator Angela Paxton has filed for divorce from her husband, Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has long faced accusations of infidelity and corruption. Senator Paxton blamed the split squarely on her husband’s cheating, while the attorney general blamed the split on “the pressures of countless political attacks.”

“Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds. I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage,” Senator Paxton wrote on X. “I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose.”

Those “recent discoveries” were the adultery that the senator accused her husband of in her divorce petition. The petition also noted the two had stopped living together in June 2024.

The attorney general made it seem like it was the stress of political office rather than his sleeping with other people that caused Senator Paxton to file for divorce.

“After facing the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny, Angela and I have decided to start a new chapter in our lives,” he wrote on X. “I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting our amazing children and grandchildren. I ask for your prayers and privacy at this time.”

This is extremely avoidant language from the attorney general, who just two years ago was impeached by the Texas state Assembly for allegedly securing a job for the woman he was having an affair with. He was eventually acquitted. Attorney General Paxton is currently campaigning for the Senate himself against John Cornyn.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Harvard Abruptly Caves to Trump After Months of Fighting

Harvard has quietly deleted the websites for centers serving minority and women student groups.

Banners with the Harvard crest hang on the front of the university library
Rick Friedman/AFP/Getty Images

Harvard just quietly dismantled its undergraduate school’s offices for diversity, equity, and inclusion amid the university’s ongoing battle with Donald Trump’s administration.

The Faculty of Arts and Sciences, which houses Harvard College, announced internally Wednesday that it would shutter its diversity office and replace it with the “Office for Academic Culture and Community,” according to The Harvard Crimson.

The sudden concession came the same day that Trump’s departments of Education and Health and Human Services went to Harvard University’s accreditor claiming that there was “strong evidence to suggest the school may no longer meet” accreditation standards. If the accreditor agreed, that would mean the school would lose access to federal student aid.

At the same time, several webpages for the university’s affinity organizations were removed, including the Harvard College Women’s Center, Office for BGLTQ Student Life, and Foundation for Intercultural and Race Relations.

The sites now link to an empty page for the Office of Academic Culture and Community with a milquetoast statement boasting the importance of “community values.”

“Exposure to and learning from different backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences leads to intellectual and personal growth, and the betterment of the University,” said the statement.

These changes represent a sizable victory in the president’s culture war against the elite university over the presence of pro-Palestinian protesters on its campus. In April, Harvard renamed its Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging to the “Community and Campus Life” office.

Last month, the Department of Justice task force to combat antisemitism formally accused Harvard of violating Title IV, and threatened to revoke all federal funding to the university. The notice came amid ongoing negotiations in a bitter legal battle between Harvard and the Trump administration over allegations of antisemitism.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Mahmoud Khalil Hits Trump With Blockbuster Lawsuit After Kidnapping

Mahmoud Khalil says he’s willing to throw away the lawsuit on one condition.

Mahmoud Khalil wears a shirt that reads "Lift the Siege on Gaza" and carries a Palestinian flag with both hands.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Mahmoud Khalil is suing the Trump administration for $20 million. The 30-year-old Columbia University graduate and green card holder, whom Immigration and Customs Enforcement took as a political prisoner in March, gained his freedom just last month.

On March 8, plainclothes agents ripped Khalil from his Manhattan apartment and his wife, who was then eight months pregnant, and sent him to an ICE detention center in Louisiana.

Khalil remained there for over three months. All the while, the Trump administration taunted and baselessly smeared him as “pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, [and] anti-American,” while admitting outright that it was seeking to deport him solely for his beliefs. Still, the Trump administration continues its vendetta, alleging that Khalil improperly filled out his green card application, a claim his attorneys challenge and are seeking to dismiss.

Having returned to his wife and newborn son, Khalil is seeking damages for the ordeal the Trump administration subjected him to. Khalil’s attorneys on Thursday filed a claim for $20 million that names the departments of State and Homeland Security and ICE.

According to the Associated Press, the filing takes the administration to task for its campaign to “terrorize him and his family,” including having “effectively kidnapped him,” before sending him to a remote prison “deliberately concealed” from his family and lawyers, where he endured harsh conditions, was denied his medication, and lost 15 pounds due to being fed “nearly inedible” food.

Regarding the possibility of a settlement, Khalil said he would share the money with other pro-Palestinian advocates Trump is attempting to silence, but would also accept an apology from his administration and a change to its deportation policy.

In light of the news, the Trump administration remains steadfast in its harassment campaign against Khalil, telling the AP that his claim is “absurd” and accusing him of “hateful behavior and rhetoric.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Washington Post Columnist Quits—and Rips Jeff Bezos on His Way Out

Joe Davidson blamed his departure on the new editing and censorship rules under Jeff Bezos.

The Washington Post headquarters building in Washington, D.C.
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Former Washington Post writer Joe Davidson made sure to make his disdain for Post owner Jeff Bezos known in a scathing resignation letter.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Davidson stated that he was stepping down from his position as the “Federal Insider” columnist, a position he held since 2008, because the paper had pulled one of his columns for being too critical of Donald Trump.

“For me, the cost became too great when a Federal Insider column I wrote was killed because it was deemed too opinionated under an unwritten and inconsistently enforced policy, which I had not heard of previously,” Davidson wrote.

“Blocking my column because it was too opinionated was a shock. I’ve authored many pieces over my 17 years writing the Federal Diary (renamed the Federal Insider in 2016), that were at least if not more opinionated as the now dead one. In that piece, I argued that ‘one hallmark of President Donald Trump’s first three, turbulent months in office is his widespread, ominous attack on thought, belief and speech.’ The piece contained specific examples, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s alarming memo supporting deportation of Columbia University pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil. Rubio said Khalil could be expelled for ‘expected beliefs … that are otherwise lawful.’ What immigrants might believe in the future now can make them federal law enforcement targets.”

Davidson went on to mention that his article covered the DHS kidnapping of Tufts student Rümeysa Öztürk for writing a pro-Palestinian op-ed, a “terrifying sight” reminiscent of “George Orwell’s dystopian and cautionary tale against totalitarianism and thought police in [his] novel ‘1984.’”

“Killing that column was a death blow to my life as a Washington Post columnist. But I wrote two more articles to see if I could cope with the restrictions. That’s when I learned just how severe the policy is. In my next piece, I was not allowed to describe a potential pay raise for federal employees as ‘well-deserved’ because of Post policy,” Davidson continued.

“As a columnist, I can’t live with that level of constraint. A column without commentary made me a columnist without a column. I also was troubled by significant inconsistencies in the implementation of the policy. During this period, The Post allowed stronger, opinionated language by other staffers, including the words ‘viciousness,’ ‘cruelty’ and ‘meanness’ to describe Trump’s actions.”

There has been an alarming amount of capitulation to Trump from the media in this first year of his second term. Earlier this month, CBS settled with Trump for $16 million in a defamation lawsuit.

“I’m gone from The Post, but only as a journalist. Many people understandably have canceled subscriptions to protest Bezos’s actions that have damaged the news organization’s integrity,” Davidson wrote. “I still subscribe, and read and support the enduring fine work of Post journalists in the newspaper and digitally.”

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

ICE Morale Plummeting Under Stephen Miller’s “Impossible” Orders

“Morale is in the crapper,” one former ICE agent said of what it’s like to work under the Trump administration.

A masked ICE agent wearing a cap and a Border Patrol vest reads a piece of paper in his hands.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A new report from The Atlantic’s Nick Miroff finds morale at Immigration and Customs Enforcement is suffering as the agency, under the direction of President Trump and Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller, targets undocumented immigrants who haven’t committed crimes.

While the Trump administration may claim its deportation campaign prioritizes violent criminals and gang members, in reality, it has focused on arresting noncriminals, evidently to hit quotas passed down by Trump and Miller.

And while the administration may claim ICE agents are happier than ever, Miroff’s report—based on conversations with 12 current and former ICE personnel—shows that the change is frustrating many agents and officers.

One ICE veteran finds the job so “infuriating” that the agent is considering quitting. “No drug cases, no human trafficking, no child exploitation,” said the agent, who complained about having to focus instead on “arresting gardeners.”

A former agent told Miroff that “morale is in the crapper,” and “even those that are gung ho about the mission aren’t happy with how they are asking to execute it—the quotas and the shift to the low-hanging fruit to make the numbers.”

Another former ICE official suggested that this shift is vindicating criticisms the agency has faced in the past, observing, “What we’re seeing now is what, for many years, we were accused of being, and could always safely say, ‘We don’t do that.’”

One of Miroff’s interviewees was Adam Boyd, a young attorney who resigned from the agency’s legal department because it’s no longer focused on “protecting the homeland from threats.” Instead, he said, “It became a contest of how many deportations could be reported to Stephen Miller by December.”

Boyd told Miroff: “We still need good attorneys at ICE. There are drug traffickers and national-security threats and human-rights violators in our country who need to be dealt with. But we are now focusing on numbers over all else.”

One former ICE official said that there are now “national-security and public-safety threats that are not being addressed,” as the agency moves staff from its Homeland Security Investigations division, focused largely on transnational crime, to its Enforcement and Removal Operations division—a move that many perceive as retaliation for HSI in recent years distancing itself from the agency’s deportation arm.

When Miller issued his demand for 3,000 arrests per day, he reportedly steamrolled any veteran officials who dared to speak up about its impracticality, which has led many to keep silent since then for fear of drawing his ire, Miroff writes. This means that “no one is saying, ‘This is not obtainable,’” an ICE official told him. “The answer is just to keep banging the [ICE rank-and-file] and tell [them] they suck. It’s just not a good atmosphere.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Elon Musk’s Nazi Bot Sexually Harassed X CEO Right Before She Quit

Linda Yaccarino abruptly quit after just two years at X’s helm.

Elon Musk sits in Donald Trump’s Cabinet meeting and stares off forlornly.
Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Former X CEO Linda Yaccarino suffered gross sexual harassment from none other than Grok, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence bot, shortly before she abruptly left her position. 

Grok went rogue earlier this week after engineers at xAI tweaked the robot’s code, and began espousing horrific antisemitic and white supremacist rhetoric—par for the course considering that Musk has turned the site into a breeding ground for hate speech.  

But that wasn’t all “MechaHitler” Grok was up to. The program also wrote disgusting sexual comments about Yaccarino in response to gross prompting from X users. 

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

The posts have since been removed.

On Wednesday, Yaccarino announced her sudden departure from X “after two incredible years.” It’s not clear that Grok’s statements contributed to her departure from X, which fell into massive turmoil during her tenure. Yaccarino gave no explanation for leaving, but a person familiar with the matter told NBC News it had been in the works for about a week. 

Read more about Yaccarino’s exit:
X CEO Steps Down After Two Years of Massive Failure
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Picks Annoying Hooters-Obsessed Troll as U.S. Ambassador

Donald Trump wants “alpha male” influencer Nick Adams to represent the United States abroad.

Donald Trump sits at a meeting with African leaders. (The U.S. flag and several African flags are behind him.)
Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A right-wing commentator who has possibly tweeted about Hooters more times than anyone is now Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to Malaysia.

“Mr. President, thank you for the honor of a lifetime. In your America, all dreams come true. It will be my honor to represent the United States of America in Malaysia,” Adams said Thursday on X. “To the esteemed Members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I look forward to a confirmation process that is at the heart of the Constitution that has given me the freedom to pursue the American Dream.”

Nick Adams is an Australian who arrived on the U.S. political scene in 2016 as an early Trump supporter. He fell in with the Turning Point USA crowd and became an American citizen in 2021. Adams is also a stringent right-winger whose X account reads as a caricature of the entire manosphere. His views range from traditional white supremacy to comical hypermasculinity. His banner on X reads “President Trump’s Favorite Author,” in reference to Trump tweeting some praise from Adams in 2017.

“I’m a walking, talking masterpiece of masculinity. Testosterone levels spike when I enter a room,” Adams posted in 2023. “Everywhere I go, I leave a trail of awestruck admirers in my wake.”

Last year, Adams described his “ideal woman” as “10/10, Low maintenance, strong Trump supporter, no desire to interfere with my foursomes, picks me up from Hooters when I’ve had a few too many domestics with the boys, has dinner ready at 5pm, doesn’t ask questions when I’m out late with the boys.”

“I have already put together a team of billionaires and hundred millionaires to acquire Hooters—any additional investors interested in teaming up on this important venture to save Western Civilization?” he wrote this year in one of his countless posts about the overly sexualized restaurant chain.

Last month, he described the U.S. and Israeli bombings of Iran, which killed hundreds of civilians, as “life saving bombings.” And just this Wednesday, Adams said that “almost all of America’s economic and infrastructure problems are caused by illegal immigration.”

Regardless of how real you think Adams’s Andrew Tate–adjacent MAGA man schtick is, the most important takeaway is that Trump now has yet another mindless devotee with zero actual qualifications in a consequential Cabinet position. This is an administration made up entirely of yes-men.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Imposes Pointlessly Disastrous Tariff on Copper

The U.S. currently does not have the capacity to produce enough copper to offset Donald Trump’s new tariff.

Donald Trump smiles during a meeting with African leaders at the White House
Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump announced a 50 percent tariff on copper, a move that is sure to slow production and make prices skyrocket.

“Copper is necessary for Semiconductors, Aircraft, Ships, Ammunition, Data Centers, Lithium-ion Batteries, Radar Systems, Missile Defense Systems, and even, Hypersonic Weapons, of which we are building many,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Tuesday night.

Trump said that the decision was the result of a “robust national security assessment” and indicated that the tariffs served to boost domestic manufacturing to make the United States competitive with China. “America will once again build a DOMINANT copper industry,” he wrote.

The U.S. currently produces just over half of the refined copper that it consumes, with two-thirds of that copper coming from Arizona, according to Reuters. The rest is imported, mostly from the Americas. Canada, Chile, and Peru accounted for more than 90 percent of refined copper imports last year.

China also gets the majority of its copper from Chile and Peru, as well as the Democratic Republic of Congo, where Beijing has made significant investments to expand its copper mining operation.

Carlos Miguel Gutierrez, who served as secretary of commerce under President George W. Bush, told CNBC that U.S. reliance on copper imports was a “vulnerability” but that the U.S. doesn’t have “the capacity right now to offset copper imports.” He said it would take the U.S. until at least 2027 or 2028 to build up the capacity to smelt enough copper for all of the country’s needs.

In the meantime, Trump’s tariffs will put a significant strain on domestic manufacturing by raising copper prices. Following Trump’s initial threat of a tariff on copper prices, the price spiked 13 percent, its highest one-day gain since 1989. By August, American consumers may end up paying as much as $15,000 per metric ton for copper, while the rest of the world pays only $10,000, according to an estimate from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Judge Blocks Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order via SCOTUS Loophole

A federal judge has shut down Donald Trump’s birthright citizenship order, despite the Supreme Court’s previous ruling.

A brown hand holds up a paper U.S. flag fan amid a crowd of people in the sun.
Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A federal judge on Thursday blocked Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order nationwide.

Trump’s order, which seeks to deny automatic citizenship to children born on U.S. soil to undocumented immigrants or those with temporary status, was set to go into effect in late July, in at least some states, after the Supreme Court last month lifted nationwide injunctions halting the order.

However, the Supreme Court left open the possibility that a judge could freeze Trump’s order by granting nationwide class action status to all children who would be affected by it. The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups thus challenged Trump’s order and refiled their case as a class action lawsuit before U.S. District Judge Joseph Laplante, a George W. Bush appointee.

On Thursday, Laplante granted their request, certifying the class and issuing an injunction that stops Trump’s order in its tracks—or, at least, is set to do so after a pause of a few days, during which the president will have the opportunity to appeal.

“The preliminary injunction is just not a close call to the court,” LaPlante reportedly ruled from the bench. (He said he will issue a written decision later Thursday.) “The deprivation of U.S. citizenship and an abrupt change of policy that was longstanding” would cause “irreparable harm,” he said, calling citizenship “the greatest privilege that exists in the world.”

Laplante’s decision marks a significant, if temporary, victory against Trump’s anti-constitutional war on birthright citizenship.

This story has been updated.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington