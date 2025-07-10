John Fetterman Throws His Family Under the Bus to Suck Up to Trump

Senator John Fetterman has once again turned his back on undocumented immigrants with the rubber stamp from Donald Trump.

“ICE performs an important job for our country,” Fetterman wrote on X Thursday. “Any calls to abolish ICE are 💯 inappropriate and outrageous.”

But “Abolish ICE” has long been a slogan used by the exact kind of progressives who first got Fetterman elected to the Senate in 2022. Since then, the so-called Democrat has betrayed his own voter base time and time again by supporting Trump’s efforts to target and deport undocumented immigrants (even though his own wife Gisele was undocumented). But now, Fetterman appears to have been emboldened by the president’s support.

On Wednesday, Fetterman defended ICE officers following an allegedly coordinated attack on an ICE facility in Texas.

“Absolutely unacceptable. Terrible. Awful,” Fetterman said. “ICE agents are just doing their job and I fully support that. For me and people in my party, you know, to abolish it or treat them as criminals or anything, that’s inappropriate and outrageous. ICE performs an important, an important job for our nation.”

During a meeting at the White House with African leaders Wednesday, Trump openly agreed with the Democrat. “The new John Fetterman is exactly what you said—he’s right, he’s right,” Trump said. “And we have to protect our police officers, and we will, and we have been.”

Fetterman told the Daily Mail the following day that the president’s comments “made [his] parents proud.”

“They’re big Fox News viewers,” Fetterman continued. “My whole family is Republican.”

A few hours later, he posted on X reiterating his statement and condemning calls to abolish ICE.

But not everyone was feeling pride. Annie Wu Henry, who ran the Fetterman campaign’s social media, responded to Fetterman’s latest post on X by sharing a campaign video where the Democrat took the opposite view when discussing his own family.